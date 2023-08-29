Arca’s Jeff Dorman: Market’s Fixation on Bitcoin ETF is Because 2023 is Boring
There hasn't been much to sink your teeth into as a digital asset investor this year, said Arca's chief investment officer.
While bitcoin today jumped more than 7% on a positive ruling regarding Grayscale’s attempt to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot bitcoin ETF, Jeff Dorman, Chief Investment Officer at Arca, says the world’s largest digital asset will need a “significant catalyst” to break out of its range-bound ways.
“When you get positive ETF news, whether it's Grayscale winning their lawsuit with the SEC or an actual approval of one of the many outstanding Bitcoin ETFs, you will definitely get a move higher in price," he said during a recent interview with CoinDesk TV.
However, he warned that it's "premature" to anticipate this as a magic bullet for sustained growth, emphasizing that the "real follow-through only happens once BlackRock and others start to really market bitcoin in their documents."
"If you're looking for a short-term move in bitcoin, it's probably going to be if we start to see rates start to go back down or inflation going back up, and therefore real rates going down," Dorman said.
Bitcoin, he argues, "really just tracked real rates" for much of the past year and a half, highlighting that this correlation becomes particularly important when real rates start to rise.
Dorman pointed out that for most of the year – which has been otherwise dull for digital asset investors – bitcoin has acted as a “call option on future problems with confidence in your local governments and banks.”
“During periods like in March, when there was a big loss of confidence in regional banks in the US, that was a real boon to Bitcoin's price," he said.
The big question is, what will be that next market-moving sentiment?
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.