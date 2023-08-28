Bitcoin Slumps Under $26K as Bearish Outlook Engulfs Crypto Market

Bitcoin
$25,944.43-0.42%
Ethereum
$1,636.41-0.81%
Binance Coin
$216.09-0.21%
XRP
$0.51796365-2.22%
Cardano
$0.25988009-1.35%
Dogecoin
$0.06281363-1.43%
Solana
$20.30-1.52%
Tron
$0.07697536-0.54%
Polkadot
$4.46-1.38%
Polygon
$0.55839851+1.06%
Toncoin
$1.50-0.48%
Litecoin
$64.44-1.22%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000797-1.63%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,959.09-0.44%
Bitcoin Cash
$190.68-0.38%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.85+1.01%
Avalanche
$10.07-1.32%
Uniswap
$4.62-0.07%
Stellar
$0.11922161-1.77%
Chainlink
$5.92-0.89%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.16%
TrueUSD
$0.99875816-0.06%
Monero
$145.46+0.58%
OKB
$43.11+0.49%
Ethereum Classic
$15.74-0.76%
Cosmos
$7.13-0.08%
Hedera
$0.05598815-3.41%
Internet Computer
$3.45-3.32%
Filecoin
$3.36+2.50%
Quant
$102.13-1.93%
Lido DAO
$1.60+0.14%
Cronos
$0.05244004+2.45%
Aptos
$5.66-1.57%
Arbitrum
$0.93689750-3.09%
VeChain
$0.01576886-1.14%
NEAR Protocol
$1.17-2.24%
Optimism
$1.44-1.98%
Maker
$1,045.02-0.69%
Aave
$56.93-0.31%
The Graph
$0.08819887-1.08%
Algorand
$0.09374273-1.63%
USDD
$0.99689547-0.01%
XDC Network
$0.05193257+1.63%
Kaspa
$0.03522203-3.91%
Synthetix
$2.12+1.32%
Tezos
$0.69700000+1.16%
The Sandbox
$0.31745697-2.52%
EOS
$0.58280000-1.06%
MultiverseX
$24.98-1.18%
Stacks
$0.45684265-1.71%
Immutable X
$0.56168742-2.48%
Axie Infinity
$4.77-2.56%
Theta
$0.60860801-3.35%
Injective Protocol
$7.04-2.09%
Bitcoin SV
$30.24+0.79%
Fantom
$0.19908531-1.56%
Decentraland
$0.29615021-1.12%
Radix
$0.05251742-0.55%
GateToken
$3.83-1.01%
ApeCoin
$1.42-0.09%
Render Token
$1.38-2.88%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99198076-0.88%
NEO
$7.14-0.50%
Kava.io
$0.67906756-0.67%
Gala
$0.01916423-0.99%
PAX Gold
$1,906.42-0.21%
Flow
$0.45014278-1.23%
eCash
$0.00002356-1.49%
Rocket Pool
$22.77-5.24%
Frax Share
$5.98+2.23%
Klaytn
$0.13696883-2.28%
Chiliz
$0.06162514-2.69%
THORChain
$1.43+0.04%
KuCoin Token
$4.39-2.32%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48106083+5.52%
IOTA
$0.14628629-2.41%
Casper
$0.03604339-0.88%
Sui
$0.54795975-6.74%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.56%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.47%
dYdX
$2.16+2.48%
Mina
$0.38410423-1.40%
Luna Classic
$0.00006122-2.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83854537-2.04%
Nexo
$0.59333758+0.27%
GMX
$36.86-0.87%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.08%
Flare
$0.01353530+0.09%
Dash
$25.93+0.93%
Woo Network
$0.16935616+0.75%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.27-7.80%
Compound
$41.49-1.44%
Astar
$0.05954513-2.31%
Zilliqa
$0.01653525-1.24%
Arweave
$4.21-1.13%
PancakeSwap
$1.26-1.19%
Gnosis
$101.97-1.41%
Conflux
$0.12457953+2.13%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17057316-0.37%
1inch Network
$0.24463373-0.52%
Enjin
$0.24060772-0.78%
Illuvium
$41.67-1.75%
Helium
$1.65-2.48%
Osmosis
$0.37807154+0.50%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.10+1.65%
Qtum
$2.15-1.33%
Loopring
$0.18089331+0.13%
Convex Finance
$2.80+0.68%
NEM
$0.02456366-1.80%
SingularityNET
$0.17698364-2.44%
SafePal
$0.51740732-1.22%
Mask Network
$2.62-2.93%
Celo
$0.42334539-1.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.20529383-3.93%
Livepeer
$7.19-3.24%
Zcash
$24.89+0.62%
Decred
$13.24-3.92%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.92-0.28%
Oasis Network
$0.04002681-0.80%
BLUR
$0.22361762+9.23%
Ankr
$0.01948603-2.11%
Beldex
$0.03447805-1.68%
Yearn Finance
$5,700.77+1.00%
Holo
$0.00105307-2.57%
Ravencoin
$0.01546006-0.38%
Wemix
$0.57456136-0.55%
Stepn
$0.16056806-3.34%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.14%
Kusama
$19.31-0.26%
FLOKI
$0.00001743-1.23%
Golem
$0.16750048-2.20%
Aragon
$4.15-2.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00339519+2.53%
Audius
$0.14618035-2.31%
ICON
$0.16718092-1.59%
Worldcoin
$1.22-5.16%
Waves
$1.50-1.45%
SXP
$0.25911148-2.51%
Balancer
$3.48+0.43%
EthereumPoW
$1.37-3.74%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41004989-1.09%
Siacoin
$0.00284879-4.29%
Band Protocol
$1.07+4.98%
Moonbeam
$0.19912744+0.48%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18237197-0.37%
Merit Circle
$0.29644961-4.55%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31191282-3.23%
Wax
$0.04031126-1.92%
Biconomy
$0.20505407-2.47%
IoTeX
$0.01365875-0.18%
Harmony
$0.01005955-0.26%
Polymath Network
$0.13510000-12.16%
TerraUSD
$0.01234467-1.37%
Kadena
$0.48585155-5.68%
Sushiswap
$0.58941278-0.69%
DigiByte
$0.00686635-0.42%
Stargate Finance
$0.55074248-0.66%
Amp
$0.00190659-2.34%
Core
$0.67235797-3.12%
Gains Network
$3.43-0.40%
Skale
$0.02196142-0.73%
Lisk
$0.70272264-3.76%
Axelar
$0.35239327+0.62%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-0.80%
Horizen
$6.87-3.72%
API3
$1.09+22.88%
Kyber Network
$0.51412004-4.76%
Nervos Network
$0.00268794-0.15%
Cartesi
$0.11940675-1.97%
OriginTrail
$0.22347203-1.70%
PlayDapp
$0.14981715-3.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-1.99%
Joe
$0.23167950+2.36%
Nano
$0.58892234-3.41%
Synapse
$0.41137022-1.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.22-0.96%
Liquity
$0.79661033-0.10%
Coin98
$0.12661760-0.39%
Steem
$0.15891015-2.81%
Numeraire
$11.06-3.69%
iExec RLC
$0.96594973+2.82%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.50%
Radiant Capital
$0.23137000-0.50%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01342423-1.88%
OMG Network
$0.47077146-2.06%
Radicle
$1.30-0.22%
Marlin
$0.00802962-0.35%
Celer Network
$0.01133818+1.16%
Dent
$0.00063181+0.28%
Bancor
$0.41485068+2.12%
WINkLink
$0.00006240+0.04%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76346632-0.51%
Powerledger
$0.13759742-4.02%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00142143-2.22%
Syscoin
$0.08175534-2.33%
Hashflow
$0.33005341-0.88%
Stormx
$0.00515039-3.98%
Secret
$0.26817792-2.44%
Civic
$0.07008974-2.92%
Verge
$0.00333390-0.25%
Sweat Economy
$0.00693159+1.17%
Celsius
$0.12716819+4.58%
Bifrost
$0.03860710-2.43%
SPACE ID
$0.18687353+0.99%
NKN
$0.08187998-2.11%
MOBOX
$0.25338137-2.69%
Gitcoin
$0.86865864+1.70%
Galxe
$1.14-3.10%
Chromia
$0.09052756+3.36%
MetisDAO
$11.86-3.05%
Sun Token
$0.00531499-1.21%
Request
$0.06407259-3.65%
Spell Token
$0.00039237-0.10%
COTI
$0.03828395-0.44%
Keep Network
$0.08448100-3.53%
Ren
$0.04636789-2.79%
WazirX
$0.10029964-0.86%
Bluzelle
$0.10909763-5.85%
XYO Network
$0.00317621-0.53%
Verasity
$0.00419456+0.83%
Boba Network
$0.12063115-0.87%
Aavegotchi
$0.79723823-2.71%
Raydium
$0.17697460-2.56%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.69+15.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21293791-2.97%
Rally
$0.00777608+2.53%
ARPA
$0.03966100-1.73%
Badger DAO
$1.96-1.15%
Adventure Gold
$0.48425053-1.98%
Origin Protocol
$0.07302065-0.20%
Maple
$4.59-4.48%
Alien Worlds
$0.00987459+0.30%
Orchid
$0.06088586-3.02%
MOON
$0.33212426-4.16%
LCX
$0.04539562-0.24%
CEEK VR
$0.04227396-1.44%
SuperRare
$0.05683229-3.01%
Moonriver
$4.41+1.30%
LooksRare
$0.06140258+2.07%
Index Chain
$0.04324804+0.35%
TrueFi
$0.03098772-1.83%
Storj
$0.22702233-3.33%
RACA
$0.00009718-2.50%
Voyager Token
$0.10940942-2.06%
GAS
$2.24-2.02%
Reef
$0.00131611+2.03%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41306186+1.96%
Saitama
$0.00062692-1.50%
Ethernity
$1.42-2.40%
Travala.com
$0.51730589-1.79%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11821460-3.10%
Polkastarter
$0.25368080-3.08%
DIA
$0.22124646+1.18%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.53-3.41%
CLV
$0.03124545-2.73%
Enzyme
$15.54-0.77%
Keep3rV1
$45.09+1.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18696222-3.96%
Virtua
$0.01987243-0.27%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13649027+0.20%
Alchemix
$10.53-3.28%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.78%
Onyxcoin
$0.00078222-2.10%
Star Atlas
$0.00146150-1.79%
BarnBridge
$2.08-2.50%
MXC
$0.00761329-1.55%
district0x
$0.02372941+10.43%
Velas
$0.00702040-8.72%
0x
$0.16845902-2.09%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-0.96%
Decentral Games
$0.01982752-0.20%
Harvest Finance
$21.03-0.73%
Serum
$0.03718770-7.14%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000071-2.39%
StaFi
$0.23583991-0.62%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00313346+0.02%
Rarible
$0.94901849-1.65%
Bonk
$0.00000025-2.45%
Augur
$1.23+0.21%
Tokemak
$0.51495375-0.24%
Tamadoge
$0.00832199-1.59%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00986832-3.56%
Quantstamp
$0.01021755+0.99%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01380411-2.79%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03938753-2.20%
FTX Token
$1.03-0.21%
Braintrust
$0.31490533+2.20%
Pepe
$0.00000088-2.40%
BitDAO
$0.43935066+2.00%
Threshold
$0.01779996-3.25%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08022610-0.35%
Human
$0.04436977-2.75%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.35%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.92%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.61%
PayPal USD
$0.99997375+0.01%
Tether
$0.99945552-0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.13%
Dai
$1.00-0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Slumps Under $26K as Bearish Outlook Engulfs Crypto Market

Price-charts suggest more declines ahead even as large investors are adding on their bitcoin holdings, one trader said.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 28, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. UTC
Bear (mana5280/Unsplash)

Bear (mana5280/Unsplash)

Bitcoin (BTC) dipped under $26,000 in European morning hours on Monday amid a generally bearish sentiment among crypto traders and the lack of new catalysts to rally markets.

BTC fell as low as $25,886 on Binance, CoinGecko data shows, before slightly recovering. Major tokens XRP, cardano's ADA, and solana's SOL fell as much as 2.2%, continuing a downtrend since last week.

Ether (ETH) fell 1.1% even as trading aggregator protocol 1Inch invested over $10 million worth of stablecoins from its treasury to purchase 6,088 ETH late on Sunday, providing some buying pressure to an otherwise tepid market.

The drop in majors came even as traditional markets buoyed on Monday, with Shanghai Composition and Nikkei 225 finishing more than 1%, Singapore adding 0.73% and European indices opening up to 0.36% higher.

Meanwhile, FxPro trader Alex Kuptsikevich told CoinDesk in a note that the firm expected further declines, citing price-chart data.

“The technical picture for Bitcoin remains bearish on weekly timeframes, as the price is below its 200-week average and outside of its ascending channel,” Kuptsikevich shared. “The most likely short-term outlook is for a decline to the $23.9-24.6K region.”

On a price chart, an ascending channel is a price pattern made by higher highs and higher lows – with a break below this suggesting bearish price action among traders.

As such traders have remained bearish since the start of August: Futures traders are positioning for a bearish market while options activity shows traders expect a further downside.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.