Ether Whales Scooped Up $94M in ETH as Price Plunged to $1.6K
Last Thursday's plunge in prices drew the attention of a number of sizable holders.
Large ether (ETH) investors pounced on lower prices after last Thursday’s tumble in crypto markets to add to their holdings, blockchain data shows.
According to Lookonchain, four “whale” entities accumulated a total of $94 million in ETH over the past seven days.
So-called whales are crypto investors who control large amounts of a digital asset. Their purchases and sales can have a sizable impact on markets, thus crypto watchers closely follow their behavior to anticipate market movements.
The whale purchases occurred as ETH slumped to its weakest price since June due to cascading liquidations, hitting as low as $1,547 at one point late Thursday from nearly $1,700 just hours before. The cryptocurrency at that time recorded its most oversold condition per the relative strength index (RSI) indicator since the collapse of FTX exchange last November, which pulled ETH below $1,000.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.