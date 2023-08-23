DAI Stablecoin Surpasses $5B Market Cap on Higher Yield, Lifting Spark Protocol
The recently-introduced Enhanced Dai Savings Rate reversed some of the token’s decline in market value.
- DAI’s market capitalization jumped by near $1 billion this month following the introduction of reward rates as high as 8%.
- The increased payout bit into issuer MakerDAO’s profit expectations, though, prompting Maker to cap the rate at 5%.
The market value of all DAI in circulation surpassed $5 billion for the first time since April as crypto investors pounced on interest rates as high as 8%. This follows an extended decline, with DAI’s market cap shrinking to as low as $4.4 billion in late July from a peak above $10 billion early in 2022, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Aiming for a turnaround, Maker founder Rune Christensen laid out plans last month for a higher interest rate regime to make the stablecoin more attractive to crypto investors by tapping into protocol revenues generated by reserve assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds to pay out the reward.
The so-called Enhanced DAI Savings Rate (EDSR) offered initially an 8% annual reward on deposits, and was set to adjust dynamically as more and more investors made use of the promotion.
DAI saw nearly $1 billion in inflows after introducing the EDSR in early August.
Is DAI’s growth sustainable?
However, questions linger about whether the growth can be sustained and new users would stick around for long.
The extra payout has drastically bitten into Maker’s profits, Kunal Goel, analyst at Messari noted in a report. “Higher rates on higher deposits ballooned the protocol’s interest expense [and] has dried up profit expectations,” he wrote. The too-high rate also opened up opportunities for arbitrage, Goel added.
Maker lowered the maximum rate to 5% this weekend to fix both issues.
That prompted some large investors to ditch DAI, including addresses controlled by Tron founder Justin Sun which redeemed some $200 million worth of tokens, WuBlockchain reported.
The Maker-adjacent Spark protocol TVL also declined to $430 million from over $600 million through the week, DefiLlama data shows.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.