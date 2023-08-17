Ether Futures ETFs Are Poised for U.S. Approval, Bloomberg Reports
They would join bitcoin futures ETFs that are already approved.
Securities regulators are poised to approve ether (ETH) futures ETFs for trading in the U.S., Bloomberg reported Thursday.
Several firms have applied to list these exchange-traded funds, which would hold derivatives contracts tied to ether – rather than ether itself. But they need the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's blessing, something Bloomberg said might be imminent.
There are already U.S. ETFs that hold crypto derivatives: bitcoin futures ETFs. The industry is anxiously awaiting word on whether ETFs that hold bitcoin itself, not derivatives, might also get approval. Wall Street giants like BlackRock are seeking to create those, too.
