Bitcoin's 'Taker Buy-Sell Ratio' Surges Signals Renewed Bullish Vigour

The ratio surged to 1.36 on Aug. 1 on ByBit, reaching the highest in at least a year, according to data tracked by South Korea-based blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant. Values above 1 indicate that takers' buy volume is outpacing the sell volume, a sign of bullish trading in the market. ByBit is the world's third largest crypto perpetual futures exchange as per open interest and trading volume.