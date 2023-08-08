Huobi Receives $200M USDT, $9M Ether From Whale
Transfers occur as outflows from the exchange continues.
On-chain data shows that a whale made two large deposits into Huobi, boosting the exchange’s holdings of USDT and Ether.
The whale made the first transfer of $200 million USDT on Tuesday morning Asia time, followed by a second transaction of 5,000 ether (ETH), valued at $9.15 million.
A Huobi spokesperson denied that the address belongs to Justin Sun. The address is tagged as one of the top-10 holders of TRX token.
The deposits bring Huobi’s supply of USDT up to $273 million, according to DeFi Llama data.
Huobi also has a balance of $400 million stUSDT, a Sun-backed project described as the “first real-world asset protocol on the Tron Network” though its not yet widely supported.
These transactions come as outflow from Huobi continues. Data from Nansen.ai shows that in the last week, $92.2 million in Ethereum-based tokens have flowed off the exchange, while $101 million in total across all blockchains has moved during the same time period.
Part of the reason for the ‘run’ on the exchange are unsubstantiated rumors that Huobi executives have been detained in China, which a spokesperson has denied.
Huobi’s HT token is down 2%, trading hands at $2.62.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.