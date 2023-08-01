First Mover Asia: BTC, ETH Stable While COMP and AAVE in the Red

Litecoin is sometimes referred to as the “digital silver” to bitcoin’s reputation as “digital gold.” That reference appears to be the basis for a new crypto promotion by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and his brother Bobby Lee, aiming to capitalize on a sudden surge in interest in the project, thanks to a quadrennial event in the blockchain’s lifecycle known as a “halving,” happening this week. Bobby Lee is CEO and co-founder of Ballet, a manufacturer of special cards used for “cold storage” or holding crypto offline. And he’s teamed up with his younger brother Charlie Lee, executive director of the Litecoin Foundation, to commemorate the blockchain’s third halving by creating 500 collectible cards made of 99.9% pure silver. The cards themselves – the silver alone – could carry a value of roughly $40 a card, but they would also be loaded with 6.25 LTC, or $581 worth. They are expected to be sold for about $1,000, which means the premium would roughly represent intangible value to buyers. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Litecoin Foundation to further the blockchain’s adoption and development, according to Charlie Lee.