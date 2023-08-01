Ether Options Market Shows Bias for Price Weakness Over Next 6 Months

According to data tracked by Matrixport, Ethereum's average monthly revenue now stands at $178 million, or 364% lower than the $826 million figure seen during the bull market days of 2021. Further, staking or locking coins in the Ethereum network in return for rewards is less rewarding than a few months ago. That's because the average staking yield of 4.98% is now less than the benchmark U.S. interest rate of 5.25%-5.5%.