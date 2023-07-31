First Mover Americas: Curve Finance Exploit Puts More Than $100M of Crypto at Risk

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Coinbase (COIN) to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing the crypto exchange, CEO Brian Armstrong told the Financial Times. “We believe every asset other than bitcoin is a security,” said the SEC, according to Armstrong, who added that the agency declined to disclose its reasoning behind that conclusion. “We really didn’t have a choice at that point,” said Armstrong. “It would have essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the U.S … Let’s go to court and find out what the court says.” On June 6, the SEC charged Coinbase with breaching federal securities law, alleging that it was simultaneously operating as a broker, an exchange and a clearinghouse for unregistered securities. Coinbase shot back saying the SEC's action violates due process and constitutes an abuse of discretion.