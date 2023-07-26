Stellar, Ripple and Solana-Based Investment Funds See AUM Spike in July

Bitcoin
$29,519.31+0.98%
Ethereum
$1,880.43+1.09%
XRP
$0.72024750+2.25%
Binance Coin
$239.60+0.64%
Dogecoin
$0.07889571-3.16%
Cardano
$0.30883800+2.12%
Solana
$25.42+9.65%
Tron
$0.08222551+0.84%
Polygon
$0.72819835+2.86%
Polkadot
$5.28+2.07%
Litecoin
$89.71+0.82%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,174.10+3.37%
Bitcoin Cash
$242.02+2.90%
Toncoin
$1.37-6.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000788+0.46%
Avalanche
$13.39+0.33%
Uniswap
$5.86+1.74%
Chainlink
$7.78+5.12%
Stellar
$0.14856700+3.13%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.26%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.04+1.62%
Monero
$163.51+0.65%
TrueUSD
$0.99977988+0.16%
Cosmos
$9.02+0.36%
Ethereum Classic
$18.25+1.17%
OKB
$42.90+0.90%
Filecoin
$4.36-1.12%
Internet Computer
$4.11+1.36%
Lido DAO
$1.96-0.62%
Hedera
$0.05263045+0.55%
Cronos
$0.05900775+1.08%
Aptos
$7.10+1.89%
Arbitrum
$1.20+2.37%
Quant
$102.70+0.33%
VeChain
$0.01863809+1.20%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+2.13%
Maker
$1,184.91+4.19%
Aave
$72.30+2.82%
Optimism
$1.53+5.47%
The Graph
$0.11172956+1.66%
Synthetix
$2.89+5.04%
Algorand
$0.11200375+2.29%
Stacks
$0.61019703+3.09%
Elrond
$32.91+1.51%
The Sandbox
$0.43325044+1.09%
EOS
$0.74880000+1.36%
Theta
$0.82834974-0.73%
Axie Infinity
$6.13+1.66%
XDC Network
$0.05747752-3.36%
Immutable X
$0.72142567+1.48%
BitDAO
$0.53606986-1.09%
Tezos
$0.81659700+1.15%
ApeCoin
$2.02+0.98%
USDD
$0.99966636+0.27%
Decentraland
$0.39123810+1.25%
Bitcoin SV
$35.13-0.17%
Fantom
$0.24172070+2.63%
Render Token
$1.78+0.99%
Injective Protocol
$8.16+2.17%
Curve DAO Token
$0.73824130+1.26%
NEO
$8.78+0.67%
Flow
$0.59715930+1.74%
Gala
$0.02371964-1.89%
GateToken
$4.23-0.07%
Rocket Pool
$30.10+1.71%
Radix
$0.05671068-0.69%
eCash
$0.00002966+0.35%
Kava.io
$0.88119944+3.58%
KuCoin Token
$5.91+2.60%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.05%
Chiliz
$0.07730931-0.25%
Klaytn
$0.16126811-1.23%
Compound
$71.76+15.46%
GMX
$55.25+2.20%
PAX Gold
$1,957.88+0.45%
IOTA
$0.17491611+0.97%
Luna Classic
$0.00008237+0.07%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.94%
Frax Share
$5.99+1.00%
Casper
$0.03829885+2.02%
Huobi Token
$2.67-1.86%
Sui
$0.64191906+0.83%
Mina
$0.44516336+2.26%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99946174-0.27%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91354116-0.91%
Arweave
$5.71+1.17%
Dash
$31.88+1.64%
dYdX
$2.09+0.85%
Zilliqa
$0.02101382+1.45%
Nexo
$0.62960325-0.88%
Woo Network
$0.20252680+2.98%
1inch Network
$0.30812750+1.55%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.12%
Enjin
$0.30448743-0.25%
Osmosis
$0.49479466-0.56%
Gnosis
$115.86-1.29%
Convex Finance
$3.78+8.25%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.29+1.36%
Mask Network
$3.61-4.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19828400+0.64%
Flare
$0.01415481+2.00%
THORChain
$0.95441693+0.57%
Loopring
$0.22708962+4.92%
Qtum
$2.58-1.19%
NEM
$0.02938853+2.52%
Oasis Network
$0.05147184+2.40%
Zcash
$30.29+1.60%
Celo
$0.49116372+3.27%
BLUR
$0.30625667+0.90%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.26-0.10%
Stepn
$0.21353708+1.11%
Helium
$1.61+10.40%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.13-1.15%
Yearn Finance
$6,897.26+5.85%
Illuvium
$40.37+2.03%
Decred
$14.65+0.99%
Holo
$0.00126533+2.08%
FLOKI
$0.00002248+0.51%
Fetch.ai
$0.21419580+2.58%
Astar
$0.04951763+8.47%
Ravencoin
$0.01810401+0.33%
ICON
$0.22004791+1.73%
Ankr
$0.02538616+3.37%
Kusama
$22.74+0.55%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61025091-0.00%
Wemix
$0.64461020+1.13%
Golem
$0.19835252+1.35%
SXP
$0.34383624+2.23%
Balancer
$4.56+0.51%
Waves
$1.92-0.05%
Audius
$0.18061676+1.08%
JasmyCoin
$0.00388843+3.80%
EthereumPoW
$1.75+1.27%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.19%
IoTeX
$0.01915759+1.88%
Wax
$0.05253597-3.74%
Siacoin
$0.00338568+1.25%
Aragon
$4.06-2.97%
Moonbeam
$0.23054908+0.71%
TerraUSD
$0.01623300+1.21%
SafePal
$0.42183492+1.32%
Band Protocol
$1.21+3.85%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35322709+0.86%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19890758+0.88%
Harmony
$0.01189015+2.02%
Amp
$0.00248116-2.17%
Axelar
$0.40339657-2.06%
Biconomy
$0.22469512+0.56%
Gains Network
$4.45+4.54%
Kyber Network
$0.73633439+8.91%
DigiByte
$0.00795652+3.19%
Horizen
$9.32+8.16%
Sushiswap
$0.66440705+0.88%
Synapse
$0.66302825+1.74%
Skale
$0.02675586+3.80%
Core
$0.82888667+0.45%
Lisk
$0.84541850-2.04%
Stargate Finance
$0.59413635+1.98%
Polymath Network
$0.13240000-0.61%
Livepeer
$4.15+2.67%
Joe
$0.33393032+1.13%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-0.45%
Cartesi
$0.14647307+2.95%
Liquity
$1.06+1.03%
PlayDapp
$0.17410437+1.01%
OriginTrail
$0.25301525-6.09%
Merit Circle
$0.21219767+4.46%
Nano
$0.69695183+0.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00276168+1.75%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01830741+4.78%
Numeraire
$13.70+4.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-2.46%
iExec RLC
$1.16+1.35%
API3
$0.97299702+0.49%
OMG Network
$0.59524292+0.50%
Celer Network
$0.01462630+2.87%
Steem
$0.18359885+0.30%
Syscoin
$0.11219975+1.38%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.56+0.26%
Verge
$0.00468962+2.70%
Coin98
$0.13693376+1.80%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.11+1.61%
Braintrust
$0.29834276-1.69%
Secret
$0.34910746+1.83%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.95750988+1.61%
SPACE ID
$0.24746810+1.13%
MetisDAO
$16.00+1.93%
Celsius
$0.16417785+1.35%
Dent
$0.00072607+2.83%
Civic
$0.08632423+0.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163342-1.10%
Marlin
$0.00836898+0.24%
WINkLink
$0.00006819-0.32%
Powerledger
$0.15238967+0.41%
Stormx
$0.00586333-1.65%
Keep Network
$0.11611348+3.76%
Chromia
$0.11033695+3.06%
NKN
$0.09574778+2.13%
Bifrost
$0.04455749+5.01%
Ren
$0.06110372+4.94%
Galxe
$1.28+4.09%
COTI
$0.04891859+2.24%
Hashflow
$0.33958975+0.35%
Gitcoin
$0.97592126+4.17%
Request
$0.07714384-0.53%
WazirX
$0.12663535+0.14%
Bancor
$0.38120131-0.27%
MOBOX
$0.27331221+0.07%
Spell Token
$0.00047278+3.07%
Sun Token
$0.00585376-0.86%
Origin Protocol
$0.11002131+21.90%
Aavegotchi
$0.97783644+0.64%
ARPA
$0.04929279+4.15%
Raydium
$0.21834122+4.62%
XYO Network
$0.00341673-0.96%
Boba Network
$0.13734620-0.27%
SuperRare
$0.07497830+0.24%
Maple
$5.74-2.77%
Adventure Gold
$0.57826790-4.39%
LCX
$0.05496358+0.38%
Storj
$0.29305288+2.02%
Badger DAO
$2.12+0.67%
CEEK VR
$0.04989173-0.45%
Voyager Token
$0.13969317+1.89%
Alien Worlds
$0.01090911+1.95%
Index Chain
$0.05021923+2.57%
RACA
$0.00011387+2.74%
TrueFi
$0.03522935+2.15%
GAS
$2.68-0.65%
Reef
$0.00160552+1.95%
Moonriver
$4.97+0.29%
Sweat Economy
$0.00559567+5.75%
Serum
$0.09285726+1.97%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47493918+0.39%
Saitama
$0.00074751+0.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17041499+9.59%
Rally
$0.00626903-2.01%
Polkastarter
$0.31449000+1.11%
Velas
$0.01244477-0.30%
Orchid
$0.05095482+3.08%
LooksRare
$0.05531033+3.17%
Ethernity
$1.58+2.76%
Travala.com
$0.54621770+0.64%
DIA
$0.25317138-0.69%
Keep3rV1
$55.21+2.19%
Alchemix
$14.18+2.55%
Virtua
$0.02496425-0.24%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23578310+0.32%
BarnBridge
$2.85+1.32%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.71-1.12%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105776-1.40%
Enzyme
$17.09+1.03%
Decentral Games
$0.03296348+1.68%
Bluzelle
$0.05444934+1.63%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14479969-0.86%
CLV
$0.03720033+2.24%
district0x
$0.02860000+3.25%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.11+1.97%
MXC
$0.00849233-4.59%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.47%
0x
$0.21009790+1.18%
Star Atlas
$0.00147357+1.82%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.08688334-9.08%
Harvest Finance
$24.60+1.62%
StaFi
$0.28448393+1.99%
Augur
$2.00-0.13%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.04+0.47%
Bonk
$0.00000035+4.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376761+2.07%
Rarible
$1.10-0.73%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01295086-1.59%
Tokemak
$0.58456384-2.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01106917-7.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03181726+0.71%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05128426+9.24%
FTX Token
$1.35-0.86%
Pepe
$0.00000137+5.13%
Threshold
$0.02498495+7.57%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10067683+3.47%
Human
$0.04206186-2.70%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.11%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.26%
Dai
$1.00-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Stellar, Ripple and Solana-Based Investment Funds See AUM Spike in July

The large gains began following Ripple’s partial court victory over the SEC in the middle of the month.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. UTC
CCData

Assets under management (AUM) for investment funds linked to Stellar’s XLM, Ripple’s XRP and Solana’s SOL surged higher in July, according to a report from CCData.

Most of the AUM boost came on July 14, one day after a U.S. judge ruled the sale of XRP tokens on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts.

The decision led to sharp price gains across the crypto sector, particularly for XRP itself as well as other altcoins, XLM and SOL among them.

AUM for XLM-based products increased by 62.7% to $17.3 million. Among those funds is Grayscale's Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM), whose premium to net asset value surged to 330%, said CCData.

XRP-based products recorded a 33.2% increase in AUM in July to $65.7 million, and SOL-based products saw a 55.7% increase in AUM to $87.8 million, said the report.

“Sentiment surrounding XLM has been positive over the past month, bolstered by the advancement of its partnership with USDC's Circle and strategic collaborations with entities such as MoneyGram,” said Hosam Mahmoud, research analyst at CCData, in a note to CoinDesk.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.