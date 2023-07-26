Bitcoin Surpasses $29.6K After Fed's Rate Hike; CoinDesk Market Index Jumps 1.2%

The larger crypto market moved firmly into positive territory with a number of altcoins maintaining or building on earlier gains. Origin Protocols' OGN token was recently up nearly 20% versus 24 hours earlier. Compound's COMP, Stellar's XLM and Solana's SOL were up more than 13%, 11% and 8%, respectively. Dogecoin (DOGE) was an exception, dropping more than 4.3%, relinquishing some of its double-digit gains from the previous day.