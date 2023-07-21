First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Sinks Into Neutral Territory, a Sign of Investor Uncertainty

Ether, the second largest crypto in market value, was recently changing hands at $1,892, up a smidgen from Wednesday, same time. Most other major cryptos by market cap spent Thursday slogging into the red with XRP losing some of its big gains from the day before to trade below 80 cents – recently off more than 4%, and ADA and SOL, the tokens of smart contract platforms Cardano and Solana, down nearly as much.