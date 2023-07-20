Tokenization News Roundup: Real-World Assets Come to Blockchains

The move is another indicator for the thirst for this type of product: “Tokenized Treasuries has grown to a $600 million market, with Ondo Finance’s OUSG token claiming a significant share of $140 million since its inception in January. Flux Finance, developed by Ondo’s team and governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) through community votes, lets investors take out loans by pledging OUSG as collateral. It has $44 million of total value locked on the platform, according to DefiLlama.”