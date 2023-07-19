Bitcoin
Markets

XRP Futures Set Open Interest Record High for 2023

Open interest on XRP-based futures contracts crossed the $1.1 billion mark in the past 24 hours.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 9:46 a.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Open interest on XRP-tracked futures climbed above $1.1 billion in the past 24 hours, topping the $1 billion level touched last week and setting a record high for the year.

XRP tokens surged as much as 6% for a second straight day of gains even as major cryptocurrencies remained little changed, data shows. The tokens touched 80 cents, matching last week’s highs, before pulling back.

Open interest, or the number of unsettled futures contracts, has risen 21% since Tuesday. Higher open interest is a sign of increased bets on any asset, such as tokens or stocks, as it suggests an inflow of new money into a financial market – usually meaning a current trend is expected to continue.

The majority of these positions, $443 million worth, are held on the crypto exchange Binance, followed by Bitget at $250 million.

XRP open interest has surged to a record high. (Coinglass)
XRP open interest has surged to a record high. (Coinglass)

The recent interest in XRP tokens comes after last week's U.S. court ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts. XRP rose as much as 96% following the court order, with trading volumes jumping to billions of dollars in the immediate aftermath.

Bitcoin and ether recovered to above support levels at $30,000 and $1,900, respectively in Asian afternoon hours on Wednesday after traders likely took profits on recent runs on Tuesday, causing a brief slide at the time.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

