Bitcoin ETPs Witness Record-Breaking Monthly Inflows: K33 Research

New data from K33 Research shows the BTC-equivalent exposure of ETPs listed worldwide increased by 25,202 BTC ($757 million) to 196,824 BTC in four weeks to July 16. That's the second-highest monthly net inflow, only surpassed by inflows seen following the launch of ProShares’ futures-based ETF and other futures-based ETFs in October 2021, according to K33 Research’s Vetle Lunde.