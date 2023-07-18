Reddit Community Tokens Rocket as Rule Change Speculation Boosts MOON, BRICK

"Reddit's Terms of Service recently changed where it now explicitly allows for trading Reddit's tokenized Community Points. The change also goes alongside the removal of Reddit's non-tokenized Coins and Awards. No firm changes have been announced for Reddit's Community Points yet, but the community is speculating that Reddit will give more attention to the Community Points. This has resulted in MOON and BRICK tokens increasing by over 100% in value this week," Ong told CoinDesk.