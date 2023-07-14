XRP Short Traders Log Highest Losses in 2023 After Landmark Court Ruling

Bitcoin
$31,403.24+3.69%
Ethereum
$2,009.96+7.76%
XRP
$0.78624325+66.48%
Binance Coin
$260.09+6.87%
Cardano
$0.36149600+25.92%
Solana
$28.72+33.61%
Dogecoin
$0.07083993+9.42%
Polygon
$0.85519693+19.13%
Litecoin
$101.74+5.22%
Tron
$0.08108069+4.25%
Polkadot
$5.64+9.95%
Bitcoin Cash
$276.02-1.31%
Avalanche
$14.74+13.55%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,337.34+3.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000794+6.40%
Uniswap
$5.95+13.88%
Stellar
$0.14998600+55.88%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Chainlink
$7.22+15.63%
Monero
$164.78+1.78%
Cosmos
$10.21+13.95%
Ethereum Classic
$20.12+7.90%
Lido DAO
$2.40+27.88%
Filecoin
$4.64+10.28%
Internet Computer
$4.42+7.50%
Hedera
$0.05240728+9.85%
Aptos
$7.70+10.86%
Crypto.com
$0.05992424+3.81%
Arbitrum
$1.23+10.07%
Quant
$105.02+4.64%
VeChain
$0.02014678+6.70%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49+13.28%
Aave
$81.35+7.93%
The Graph
$0.12384618+7.46%
Stacks
$0.68624402+5.23%
Elrond
$37.02+6.03%
The Sandbox
$0.47647609+13.66%
Algorand
$0.11886148+14.71%
EOS
$0.80483100+12.28%
Optimism
$1.38+14.35%
Fantom
$0.31485243+15.45%
Tezos
$0.90400000+9.18%
Maker
$933.32+5.80%
Immutable X
$0.76921282+12.76%
Theta
$0.82359063+8.66%
Render Token
$2.19+13.84%
Decentraland
$0.43901879+13.52%
ApeCoin
$2.10+12.72%
Bitcoin SV
$40.06+2.43%
Axie Infinity
$6.60+11.14%
BitDAO
$0.50989125+8.78%
Rocket Pool
$37.92+5.34%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84745328+8.60%
Injective Protocol
$8.88+12.86%
Synthetix
$2.20+9.67%
NEO
$9.67+7.45%
Flow
$0.63735418+11.14%
Gala
$0.02625086+9.99%
eCash
$0.00003095-5.25%
Kava.io
$0.95646359+2.48%
Chiliz
$0.08422677+10.78%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.43%
IOTA
$0.19294352+6.53%
Luna Classic
$0.00008875+6.35%
PAX Gold
$1,941.31-0.31%
Compound
$69.08-1.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000049+4.83%
Mina
$0.49000504+11.07%
Woo Network
$0.24876485+16.01%
Dash
$35.99+8.97%
Zilliqa
$0.02218749+7.81%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86158442+4.33%
Nexo
$0.63775816+0.77%
dYdX
$2.07+12.42%
PancakeSwap
$1.63+10.15%
Convex Finance
$4.22+5.88%
1inch Network
$0.34675136+10.20%
THORChain
$1.08+10.31%
Enjin
$0.32131605+10.25%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21443000+10.85%
Gnosis
$123.08+7.03%
Mask Network
$3.79+8.29%
Qtum
$2.91+7.55%
Loopring
$0.24434874+7.43%
Flare
$0.01516130+15.21%
Zcash
$32.78+12.04%
NEM
$0.02998655-2.03%
Stepn
$0.24450150+9.03%
Oasis Network
$0.05302896+9.42%
FLOKI
$0.00002676+9.82%
Celo
$0.51825711+9.07%
BLUR
$0.34127942+7.15%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.99+3.93%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.28-3.45%
Holo
$0.00140237+8.69%
Fetch.ai
$0.23707071+8.44%
Ravencoin
$0.02060935+8.07%
Illuvium
$43.81+6.40%
Yearn Finance
$7,370.59+5.93%
Decred
$15.69+3.91%
Helium
$1.65+1.47%
Kusama
$25.69+8.18%
ICON
$0.23497285+5.55%
SXP
$0.38394870+6.55%
EthereumPoW
$2.01+6.53%
Ankr
$0.02613812+7.77%
JasmyCoin
$0.00435767+8.64%
Balancer
$4.99+8.91%
Audius
$0.19829428+11.74%
Waves
$2.08+4.51%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.13%
Golem
$0.20755777+7.82%
Astar
$0.04592418+9.07%
IoTeX
$0.02156605+15.99%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63263090+9.20%
0x
$0.22307463+7.62%
SafePal
$0.48060721+8.85%
Moonbeam
$0.25654889+7.68%
Siacoin
$0.00338918+3.00%
Aragon
$4.30+6.10%
Harmony
$0.01392537+18.33%
Wax
$0.05143216+3.85%
Band Protocol
$1.29+9.69%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37639638+4.72%
Gains Network
$4.99+9.73%
Biconomy
$0.24806277+6.59%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19697922-1.36%
Liquity
$1.53+38.34%
DigiByte
$0.00858204+7.91%
Stargate Finance
$0.68108300+5.45%
Skale
$0.02968101+9.31%
Sushiswap
$0.71165794+13.50%
Livepeer
$4.81+12.39%
Joe
$0.39828065+17.14%
Synapse
$0.68991292+7.32%
Polymath Network
$0.14338263+3.98%
Lisk
$0.86759018+2.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01280932+5.99%
UMA Protocol
$1.71+6.95%
Cartesi
$0.16667096+7.36%
Horizen
$8.73+8.42%
Axelar
$0.36811229-1.73%
Amp
$0.00211896+5.34%
Kyber Network
$0.62572556+6.95%
Powerledger
$0.24803846+55.16%
OriginTrail
$0.27086566+2.07%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02071892+7.43%
Nano
$0.76340023+5.63%
PlayDapp
$0.18006639+4.55%
Nervos Network
$0.00295903+9.12%
API3
$1.14+14.25%
OMG Network
$0.68516540+13.25%
Verge
$0.00579241-7.56%
Celer Network
$0.01661119+10.20%
iExec RLC
$1.29+5.87%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+8.23%
Steem
$0.20576934-10.33%
Syscoin
$0.12118011+4.00%
Secret
$0.40903695+5.41%
Numeraire
$13.64+7.37%
Coin98
$0.15937060+10.03%
Radicle
$1.70+6.87%
MetisDAO
$19.08+4.40%
Braintrust
$0.32906970+1.78%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.09+8.36%
SPACE ID
$0.28491209+12.03%
Dent
$0.00083813+10.85%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.30+6.86%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.19001775+2.44%
Celsius
$0.17949309+16.67%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00172444+7.31%
Civic
$0.08896259+3.79%
Chromia
$0.12464401+11.16%
Marlin
$0.00880596+6.06%
WINkLink
$0.00007228+4.31%
COTI
$0.05684674+15.23%
NKN
$0.10586476+8.07%
Ren
$0.06606064+10.54%
Hashflow
$0.37657984+9.86%
Request
$0.08479821+2.14%
Gitcoin
$1.06+13.88%
Bifrost
$0.04634081+1.08%
Keep Network
$0.11684723+5.31%
MOBOX
$0.30605100+6.26%
Bancor
$0.41568156+8.05%
Spell Token
$0.00052060+10.04%
Galxe
$1.29+9.91%
Adventure Gold
$0.71636156+8.49%
Sun Token
$0.00579665+5.78%
ARPA
$0.05298630+9.43%
WazirX
$0.11194802-8.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.98708914+3.17%
XYO Network
$0.00386365+5.68%
SuperRare
$0.07792169+5.09%
LCX
$0.06171764-5.60%
Boba Network
$0.13922683+2.26%
CEEK VR
$0.05682845+6.30%
Stormx
$0.00425866+5.34%
Raydium
$0.21500093+11.25%
Storj
$0.32341459+4.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.01238977+9.20%
Badger DAO
$2.26+5.63%
TrueFi
$0.04113440+10.22%
Origin Protocol
$0.08676391+9.94%
Index Chain
$0.05781443+7.35%
Reef
$0.00183183+12.42%
Serum
$0.10901160+1.05%
Moonriver
$5.59+7.11%
Voyager Token
$0.13774587+6.74%
RACA
$0.00011828+4.17%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54129964+11.07%
GAS
$2.72-0.47%
Saitama
$0.00084302+7.21%
Quickswap
$77.59+8.83%
LooksRare
$0.06471191+8.11%
Polkastarter
$0.33975862+5.97%
Orchid
$0.05382085+5.51%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119865+6.25%
DIA
$0.27572118-11.58%
Keep3rV1
$59.65+5.37%
Alchemix
$15.07+5.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15131055+9.84%
BarnBridge
$2.98+0.76%
MXC
$0.01130825-0.71%
Enzyme
$18.79+4.28%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26014542+6.00%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13117894+9.31%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.68+5.37%
Bluzelle
$0.06083305+11.37%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15945243+5.24%
CLV
$0.03882470+4.93%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.76%
district0x
$0.02578624+1.22%
Star Atlas
$0.00149490+11.18%
Stafi
$0.33326311+5.34%
Harvest Finance
$27.42+4.37%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00402555+8.21%
Rarible
$1.18-0.88%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01494425+0.29%
Tokemak
$0.71070346+12.25%
Augur
$1.16+42.19%
Quantstamp
$0.01237011+2.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03342052+5.46%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.59-1.33%
Pepe
$0.00000176+19.37%
Threshold
$0.02420070+5.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11298803+15.81%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99991861-0.04%
Dai
$0.99990711-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

XRP Short Traders Log Highest Losses in 2023 After Landmark Court Ruling

XRP token market capitalization has jumped to over $40 billion, its largest level since April 2022.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 4:17 a.m. UTC
XRP and DOGE took off while other cryptos flatlined.

XRP and DOGE took off while other cryptos flatlined. (SpaceX/Unsplash)

A landmark court ruling drove XRP prices to nearly double over the past 24 hours before receding in early Asian hours on Friday, with XRP shorts losing the most money so far this year.

Data from Coinglass shows XRP-tracked futures traders racked up a total of $58 million in losses as a U.S. judge ruled the sale of XRP tokens on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts.

Of that, shorts, or bets against price rises, lost $33 million while longs constituted the remaining. Traders at crypto exchange Bybit saw the most liquidations at $21 million, followed by OKX at $14 million and Binance at $14 million.

XRP liquidations were at their highest this year. (Coinglass)
XRP liquidations were at their highest this year. (Coinglass)

Liquidation refers to when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. This happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position or fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open.

Large liquidations can signal the local top or bottom of a price move, which may allow traders to position themselves accordingly.

Such price action came immediately after the District Court for the Southern District of New York said the “offer and sale of XRP on digital asset exchanges did not amount to offers and sales of investment contracts,” as “the record cannot establish the third Howey prong to these transactions.”

Elsewhere, the ruling caused Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and other altcoins to jump as traders likely considered XRP’s partial victory as a favorable outcome for the crypto market – one that has been targeted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in recent months for allegations of several issuers offering their tokens as securities to U.S. investors.

Edited by Sam Reynolds.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.