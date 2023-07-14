XRP Pushes Past BNB to Become 4th Largest Cryptocurrency; Funding Rates Surge

"The Court has found Ripple to be in violation of securities laws, specifically in relation to direct sales to institutional investors. As such, XRP is not only deemed a security, but questions have arisen regarding the legality of its offering. In regards to these sales, the Court has confirmed that the law was indeed violated, marking a considerable victory for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and setting a precedent for its legal actions against other cryptocurrencies," Langsing said in an email.