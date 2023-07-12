Bitcoin Liquidations Drop to Lowest Since April, Indicating Waning Interest Among Futures Traders
Trading volumes slumped 55% on Tuesday compared to Monday in a sudden market shift, data shows.
Bitcoin (BTC) futures logged the lowest liquidations since April on Tuesday, a sign of sudden waning interest among futures traders, data shows.
Just under $9 million worth of bitcoin futures were liquidated, Coinglass data shows. Bitcoin made up for a large share of the total $28 million of crypto-tracked liquidations on Tuesday – among the lowest levels so far this year.
Liquidation refers to when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. This happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position or fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open.
Large liquidations can signal the local top or bottom of a price move, which may allow traders to position themselves accordingly.
Futures trading volumes slumped 21% compared to Monday. Open interest, or the number of unsettled contracts, rose 1.16%, meaning traded opened more positions but ultimately used significantly lesser leverage – suggesting lesser risk-on sentiment.
Meanwhile, FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich told CoinDesk in an email that bitcoin could see sideways action in the coming months and, hence, lower futures trading volumes than usual, citing data.
“Bitcoin was up 0.6% in the past 24 hours and is approaching the upper boundary of its short-term range at $31.4K,” Kuptsikevich said. “Only a break above this level will indicate that the market is ready for further gains, with potential targets near $35.5K by the end of the month.”
“The market is experiencing a period of "reaccumulation", which often occurs when halving is imminent, Glassnode notes. Previous such periods have resulted in several months of sideways trading,” he added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.