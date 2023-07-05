First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Above $30.5K at the End of a Quiet, Long Weekend

Axie Infinity, which was marketed more as a wealth creation scheme rather than a genuinely fun game, saw its AXS token decline by 55% during the last year. The number of players on the platform averaged around 362,000 during the last month from a high of around 2.7 million in January 2022. For many players it hasn’t been profitable for a long time, and its army of Filipino gamers make less than minimum wage.