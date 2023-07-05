First Mover Americas: Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Increase for First Time in Three Months

Bitcoin's fortune is no longer tied to movement in the U.S. stock markets. The 90-day rolling correlation of changes in bitcoin's spot price to changes in Wall Street's tech-heavy equity index, Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 has declined to near zero, the lowest in two years, according to data tracked by crypto derivatives analytics firm Block Scholes. "It [the correlation] is now at the lowest level observed since July 2021, when BTC was between its twin peaks in April and November," Andrew Melville, research analyst at Block Scholes, said in an email.