First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Its Eyes on $30K Amid Steadfast Institutional Interest

Bitcoin (BTC) traded little changed on Tuesday as China's first cut in benchmark lending rates in 10 months failed to lift the mood in traditional markets. Bannockburn Global Forex managing director and Chief Market Strategist Marc Chandler joined to discuss his crypto markets analysis. Plus, Ron Hammond from the Blockchain Association joined "First Mover" to discuss why the trade group had filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the SEC seeking records relevant to Prometheum, a crypto broker. And, Alchemy developer experience lead Elan Halpern shared how the blockchain developer platform aims to help Web3 developers access data faster and speed up product development.