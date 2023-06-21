Bitcoin Price Spikes to $138K on Binance.US

Bitcoin
$28,843.01+7.77%
Ethereum
$1,812.34+4.83%
Binance Coin
$246.11+2.26%
XRP
$0.49192681+2.40%
Cardano
$0.27680000+6.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06389461+3.30%
Solana
$16.68+5.14%
Tron
$0.07072280+3.01%
Litecoin
$83.65+8.70%
Polygon
$0.64129321+6.32%
Polkadot
$4.66+4.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,820.39+7.45%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731+2.31%
Binance USD
$0.99965710-0.03%
Avalanche
$12.18+7.07%
Uniswap
$4.55+3.03%
Chainlink
$5.34+5.54%
Monero
$143.56+2.64%
Cosmos
$8.78+2.91%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.92+20.40%
Ethereum Classic
$16.35+7.45%
Stellar
$0.08330900+5.20%
Internet Computer
$4.12+3.03%
Lido DAO
$1.88+5.98%
Filecoin
$3.77+2.89%
Hedera
$0.04905785+8.42%
Aptos
$7.11+5.06%
Quant
$100.08+0.18%
Crypto.com
$0.05510005+2.75%
Arbitrum
$1.09+9.24%
NEAR Protocol
$1.30+4.78%
VeChain
$0.01580936+5.73%
Stacks
$0.73835633+17.48%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99810397+0.11%
The Graph
$0.10477130+6.09%
Optimism
$1.37+18.51%
Algorand
$0.12173191+5.64%
Elrond
$31.47+4.63%
Fantom
$0.28552427+10.54%
ApeCoin
$2.16+6.33%
Aave
$53.40+3.58%
The Sandbox
$0.40659486+6.25%
EOS
$0.66503600+7.21%
Tezos
$0.76519300+6.72%
Immutable X
$0.66890617+8.37%
Theta
$0.68170747+7.74%
Maker
$730.83+3.87%
Decentraland
$0.36049341+7.73%
Axie Infinity
$5.37+8.04%
Synthetix
$1.92+6.68%
NEO
$8.41+8.58%
Gala
$0.02442610+4.68%
Curve DAO Token
$0.66281111+5.75%
Flow
$0.54177264+20.37%
Injective Protocol
$6.99+13.13%
Bitcoin SV
$28.17+12.97%
Luna Classic
$0.00009081+1.72%
Kava.io
$0.89592649+10.12%
PAX Gold
$1,916.62-0.39%
IOTA
$0.16657085+4.15%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+2.98%
eCash
$0.00002144+7.98%
Mina
$0.44387068+3.77%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94749812+1.64%
Chiliz
$0.07177713+5.62%
Dash
$32.95+3.41%
Woo Network
$0.20900107+13.69%
Nexo
$0.63128544+3.90%
Mask Network
$3.83+7.25%
Zilliqa
$0.01835415+6.59%
dYdX
$1.78+5.61%
Flare
$0.01572811+4.59%
PancakeSwap
$1.40+1.62%
Convex Finance
$3.67+5.97%
Enjin
$0.27343638+6.50%
Loopring
$0.21828053+2.06%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18064000+6.05%
THORChain
$0.88959123+5.76%
BLUR
$0.36503256+7.32%
Oasis Network
$0.04982179+7.28%
Illuvium
$45.47+3.32%
Holo
$0.00136338+5.49%
NEM
$0.02649786+3.98%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.52%
Zcash
$26.92+1.36%
Qtum
$2.18+6.35%
FLOKI
$0.00002292+6.49%
Celo
$0.43283399+6.90%
SXP
$0.38156306+11.00%
Fetch.ai
$0.20559026+10.10%
Decred
$14.03+2.88%
Ravencoin
$0.01791404+5.49%
Kusama
$23.73+3.31%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.11+2.42%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.91+7.70%
JasmyCoin
$0.00427675+8.60%
EthereumPoW
$1.88+3.09%
Yearn Finance
$6,111.01+7.17%
Stepn
$0.20993606+4.32%
Compound
$28.94+1.20%
ICON
$0.20230923+6.01%
Audius
$0.17895847+6.02%
SafePal
$0.50196358+10.14%
Helium
$1.28+8.08%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60459494+4.55%
IoTeX
$0.01894832+5.46%
Ankr
$0.02162426+6.59%
Aragon
$4.30+6.27%
Moonbeam
$0.25798477+3.09%
0x
$0.18680667+5.35%
Harmony
$0.01216354+12.60%
Band Protocol
$1.17+6.81%
Siacoin
$0.00286484+6.17%
Waves
$1.46+4.89%
Wax
$0.04359496+4.84%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18676642+3.93%
Braintrust
$0.52289884-6.86%
Joe
$0.37666508+14.56%
Synapse
$0.66332839+12.63%
Gains Network
$4.09+2.89%
Amp
$0.00219136-5.22%
Sushiswap
$0.62423961+5.27%
TerraUSD
$0.01211831+2.66%
Livepeer
$4.17+5.54%
Skale
$0.02588771+7.61%
Stargate Finance
$0.57101111+2.68%
UMA Protocol
$1.59+5.73%
Lisk
$0.72987350+4.13%
DigiByte
$0.00644604+5.44%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02119084+8.57%
Cartesi
$0.14028519+9.74%
Polymath Network
$0.11489396+13.15%
SPACE ID
$0.33394423+15.20%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+9.03%
iExec RLC
$1.29+3.39%
Nervos Network
$0.00278984+4.53%
Kyber Network
$0.50890564+7.88%
Nano
$0.67427759+4.37%
Syscoin
$0.12593018+4.60%
MetisDAO
$20.05+5.18%
Numeraire
$13.60+13.48%
OMG Network
$0.55689914+3.25%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10+3.47%
Secret
$0.34909699+4.94%
Chromia
$0.12683083+6.27%
Steem
$0.16529991+4.27%
Dent
$0.00071694+6.92%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160646+3.90%
WINkLink
$0.00006595+3.12%
MOBOX
$0.30702173+4.66%
NKN
$0.09165285+9.39%
Civic
$0.07423493+4.61%
Bifrost
$0.04618407+2.43%
Request
$0.07484151+3.93%
Bancor
$0.37330937+5.80%
Ren
$0.05743848+8.64%
COTI
$0.04713446+5.51%
Spell Token
$0.00046369+2.29%
Keep Network
$0.09631000+7.92%
Sun Token
$0.00553752+4.09%
CEEK VR
$0.05728498+3.24%
Celsius
$0.11132459+1.43%
XYO Network
$0.00353325+1.89%
SuperRare
$0.06829529+2.76%
Index Chain
$0.05690980+6.25%
Stormx
$0.00367532+7.63%
Augur
$4.94-2.34%
Raydium
$0.18058200+1.68%
WazirX
$0.08388642+3.16%
RACA
$0.00011370+3.77%
Saitama
$0.00083597+4.83%
Moonriver
$5.24+2.70%
Reef
$0.00160648+5.52%
Storj
$0.24341149+3.38%
Adventure Gold
$0.44998591+4.40%
Voyager Token
$0.11281717+2.54%
GAS
$2.37+4.63%
Orchid
$0.05547892-0.21%
LooksRare
$0.05751496+4.57%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15141589-3.10%
Polkastarter
$0.29068900+2.94%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15143475+4.57%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000016.75%
Verge
$0.00154331+2.10%
Enzyme
$16.37+2.93%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14735759+3.88%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.30+3.92%
Serum
$0.05743523+5.11%
CLV
$0.03634565+3.37%
Quickswap
$44.57+3.75%
Blue Zelle
$0.05157566+7.01%
district0x
$0.02717133-8.63%
Star Atlas
$0.00168028+2.30%
Stafi
$0.28239439+3.33%
Harvest Finance
$23.39+3.32%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00352305+2.83%
Rarible
$1.12+6.93%
Tokemak
$0.68867103+4.24%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01336967+2.51%
Quantstamp
$0.01205709+6.29%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02504604-9.40%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.96006699+3.69%
Pepe
$0.00000105+12.44%
Tether
$0.99965662+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99984432-0.01%
Dai
$0.99961552-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Price Spikes to $138K on Binance.US

The exchange’s market depth has declined nearly 80% over the past month on regulatory woes.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 9:39 a.m. UTC
Bitcoin price wicked to $138,000 in early morning hours today. (TradingView)

Bitcoin price wicked to $138,000 in early morning hours today. (TradingView)

Bitcoin temporarily surged to as much as $138,000 on crypto exchange Binance.US earlier today in a sudden price wick on the btc/tether trading pair, exchange data shows.

Prices shot up to those levels for a few seconds at 6:50 a.m. UTC before immediately reverting to parity with other bitcoin spot markets. Other trading pairs for bitcoin traded as normal.

The move was unlikely to have been caused by a trader wanting to pay a nearly 450% premium for bitcoin, which currently exchanges hands for just over $29,000 in European morning hours on Wednesday.

Instead, the bizarre wick likely came amid low liquidity for bitcoin against tether on Binance.US. Market depth data shows a $400,000 bitcoin buy on this trading pair can increase prices by 2%, compared to a minimum of $842,000 for the same impact on a bitcoin/USD trade pair.

Market depth refers to the level of liquidity in a financial market. As such, Binance.US’s market depth has dropped 76% compared to May, as per a Kaiko report earlier this month, suggesting market makers and traders have fled from the exchange.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.