Bitcoin Is Becoming Illiquid at 147K a Month in Signal of Steady Accumulation

Glassnode's illiquid supply change metric, which measures the number of coins held by illiquid wallets on a specific date compared with the same day the previous month, rose to 147,351.58 BTC ($3.9 billion) on Monday, the most since Dec. 19. The total held by illiquid entities has jumped to a record high 15,207,843 BTC, with the tally increasing by 215,000 BTC in the past four weeks alone.