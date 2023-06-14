MakerDAO Weighs Ditching $390M of Gemini Dollars from DAI Reserve
The result could have a significant impact on Gemini and its stablecoin as MakerDAO’s reserve holds roughly 88% of total GUSD supply.
Less than 24 hours before the vote’s end, roughly 94% of those who have already voted are in favor of the proposal to cut GUSD. However, a similar proposal in January saw a late rush of votes in favor of retaining GUSD, pushing that side to a razor-thin 50.85% majority.
The vote is significant for GUSD’s future, as Maker holds roughly 88% of the stablecoin’s $568 million circulating supply. Maker backs the value of the $4.5 billion DAI by holding cryptocurrencies such as Circle’s USDC and GUSD in the reserve, and increasingly by investing in real-world assets like government bonds.
Gemini – the crypto exchange founded and run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and the issuer of GUSD – pays a 2% annual reward to MakerDAO for using the token as a reserve asset. The proposal, however, argued that the platform could enjoy better revenue opportunities, for example by investing in short-term U.S. Treasuries, which currently offer about a 5% yield.
“Reducing GUSD exposure could allow for better capital efficiency by deploying funds into higher revenue generating opportunities,” the proposal said.
