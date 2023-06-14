Bitcoin
Bitcoin Supply on Exchanges Slides to Three-Year Low

Supply is likely dropping as traders and investors increasingly choose to self custody bitcoin holdings amid regulatory and exchange risks.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 14, 2023 at 10:33 a.m. UTC
A water drop from leaf. (Sergio Silva/Unsplash)

Bitcoin supply slid to a three-year low. (Sergio Silva/Unsplash)

Bitcoin supply on crypto exchanges has slipped to its lowest levels since February 2018, data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment shows.

A large drop came recently after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused major exchanges Binance and Coinbase of offering unregistered securities to U.S. customers – with 6.4% supply leaving exchanges in the past week.

Supply has been steadily falling since 2020 when it peaked in the depths of a then-bear market, the data shows. This suggests traders and investors have been continually taking their bitcoin off exchanges in favor of self-custody, as per Santiment.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

