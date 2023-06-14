Bitcoin Sinks Below 25K, Altcoins Tumble, as Investors Shrug Off Fed Rate Hike Pause

Ether was recently changing hands at $1,650, down 5.1% from Tuesday, same time, also hitting a three-month low. Other major cryptos mentioned in the SEC actions plunged late with ADA, the token of the Cardano blockchain recently down more than 5% but SOL and MATIC, the native cryptos of the Solana and Polygon smart contract networks, each off more than 3%. The CoinDesk Market Index, a measure of crypto markets overall performance, was recently trading sideways. The CoinDesk Bitcoin and Ether Trend Indicators maintained their days-long stances in downtrend territory, reflecting ongoing investor skittishness.