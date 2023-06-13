XRP Prices Jump as Hinman Speech Released in Ripple Labs Filing

Bitcoin
$26,086.62+0.73%
Ethereum
$1,741.31-0.18%
Binance Coin
$241.51+3.73%
XRP
$0.53354923+2.76%
Cardano
$0.28032000-0.46%
Dogecoin
$0.06156918+0.46%
Tron
$0.07160290+1.77%
Solana
$15.40+0.34%
Polygon
$0.65117996+1.26%
Polkadot
$4.64+2.58%
Litecoin
$78.07+1.19%
Binance USD
$0.99970683+0.02%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,097.62+0.30%
Avalanche
$11.85+3.13%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000677+2.53%
Uniswap
$4.47+8.15%
Chainlink
$5.28+2.45%
Cosmos
$8.74+0.83%
Monero
$139.84+0.19%
Stellar
$0.08527100+3.40%
Ethereum Classic
$15.29+1.10%
Bitcoin Cash
$105.74+3.36%
Internet Computer
$3.80+3.57%
Filecoin
$3.67+6.47%
Lido DAO
$1.78-1.78%
Hedera
$0.04608933+2.57%
Quant
$99.85-0.10%
Crypto.com
$0.05344899-1.67%
Aptos
$6.30-0.04%
Arbitrum
$0.99375960+0.43%
VeChain
$0.01617906+1.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.21+1.06%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99952592+0.57%
The Graph
$0.09977387+0.57%
ApeCoin
$2.28-0.24%
Algorand
$0.11470040+1.87%
Aave
$55.12+3.69%
Elrond
$30.94+3.44%
EOS
$0.68110000+0.67%
Optimism
$1.15+0.30%
Fantom
$0.26252232+7.23%
Stacks
$0.52456802-0.78%
The Sandbox
$0.39111459+1.58%
Tezos
$0.74009300+3.93%
Theta
$0.65520390+0.93%
Decentraland
$0.34947093+2.70%
Immutable X
$0.62447602+1.84%
Synthetix
$1.82-0.80%
Axie Infinity
$4.99+1.43%
Maker
$635.74+2.75%
Luna Classic
$0.00009556+10.07%
NEO
$7.91+2.73%
Curve DAO Token
$0.65114605-0.62%
Gala
$0.02232240+3.60%
Flow
$0.50205731+1.19%
BitTorrent
$0.00000054-0.02%
PAX Gold
$1,935.55+0.57%
Bitcoin SV
$25.42+0.88%
Injective Protocol
$5.98+3.05%
Kava.io
$0.79544281-1.56%
IOTA
$0.15796400+0.15%
eCash
$0.00002018+0.88%
Mina
$0.41607820+0.71%
Chiliz
$0.06801227+0.31%
Nexo
$0.61663184-0.66%
Dash
$29.23+1.76%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.74829901+3.25%
Mask Network
$3.63-0.48%
Woo Network
$0.17163663-2.31%
Zilliqa
$0.01763174+1.38%
PancakeSwap
$1.39+2.63%
Loopring
$0.21753802+2.76%
Convex Finance
$3.46+0.70%
Flare
$0.01619284-2.29%
THORChain
$0.86040274-1.82%
dYdX
$1.60+2.90%
Enjin
$0.25801196+2.03%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17106000+1.95%
NEM
$0.02700415+1.91%
Illuvium
$44.52-1.07%
Oasis Network
$0.04594317+4.19%
Holo
$0.00127378+2.22%
Qtum
$2.15+2.35%
FLOKI
$0.00002218+2.86%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.71%
Zcash
$25.37+3.09%
Celo
$0.41496221-1.91%
Kusama
$22.36+0.12%
Ravencoin
$0.01680701+3.75%
Fetch.ai
$0.19051625+2.14%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.60-0.88%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.03+0.72%
Compound
$27.60+3.97%
Decred
$12.47+1.04%
Yearn Finance
$5,642.47+4.80%
Stepn
$0.19519057+2.53%
SXP
$0.32503417+3.40%
Audius
$0.17408659+3.36%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61735753+3.57%
ICON
$0.18676303+1.18%
Helium
$1.24-4.45%
IoTeX
$0.01784313+2.65%
JasmyCoin
$0.00352542+2.49%
Ankr
$0.02040681+1.51%
EthereumPoW
$1.51+2.96%
Braintrust
$0.63565625+8.15%
BLUR
$0.31563937-1.89%
0x
$0.17557226+0.87%
Moonbeam
$0.22371364-0.81%
Wax
$0.04249743+0.55%
Siacoin
$0.00270825-1.47%
Harmony
$0.01131233+5.03%
Waves
$1.38+1.55%
SafePal
$0.35700654+0.58%
Band Protocol
$1.03+0.09%
Aragon
$3.01-3.27%
Gains Network
$3.92-0.35%
Skale
$0.02594300+2.38%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15825641+1.51%
Joe
$0.33346472+0.92%
TerraUSD
$0.01157687+8.18%
Amp
$0.00201895+0.02%
Stargate Finance
$0.55286994+1.74%
UMA Protocol
$1.55+3.18%
Sushiswap
$0.57905722+2.22%
Livepeer
$3.87+3.55%
Synapse
$0.56544175+1.79%
DigiByte
$0.00658312+1.50%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.69483879+1.14%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02015553+3.92%
Cartesi
$0.12852727+0.61%
Polymath Network
$0.10520000+1.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00282948+1.43%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-1.64%
iExec RLC
$1.26+1.78%
Kyber Network
$0.49013896+2.55%
Nano
$0.64752706-0.65%
Syscoin
$0.12050462-0.87%
SPACE ID
$0.29473014+6.26%
MetisDAO
$19.07+0.67%
OMG Network
$0.56131412+0.71%
Numeraire
$12.22+0.52%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.95+1.28%
Steem
$0.15853968+0.96%
Chromia
$0.12179142-0.33%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00157697+0.81%
NKN
$0.09907709+3.82%
Dent
$0.00066579+3.68%
Secret
$0.29828693+0.48%
MOBOX
$0.31099101+2.22%
WINkLink
$0.00006311+2.00%
Civic
$0.07208970+1.98%
Bifrost
$0.04494201+4.89%
Ren
$0.05657312-2.17%
COTI
$0.04684282+2.33%
Bancor
$0.35738033+1.20%
Request
$0.07210580+1.13%
Celsius
$0.12193297+1.38%
Spell Token
$0.00044059+1.59%
Sun Token
$0.00542453+2.88%
Keep Network
$0.08715120-0.34%
CEEK VR
$0.05455838+1.78%
XYO Network
$0.00348226+10.06%
Augur
$5.48+0.48%
Index Chain
$0.05842776+4.86%
SuperRare
$0.06308939+3.03%
Stormx
$0.00350658-0.15%
Adventure Gold
$0.49408186-4.79%
WazirX
$0.08249863+0.96%
Raydium
$0.17342866+2.17%
RACA
$0.00010890+2.55%
Reef
$0.00154474+2.16%
Saitama
$0.00077915+0.59%
Moonriver
$4.95+1.70%
Storj
$0.23493788-0.53%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16805471-3.34%
GAS
$2.28+1.19%
Orchid
$0.05197362+0.77%
Voyager Token
$0.10401556-3.85%
LooksRare
$0.05449900+0.61%
Polkastarter
$0.27588352+1.77%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13984486+3.40%
Verge
$0.00154859+1.92%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+23.30%
Enzyme
$15.31+0.05%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14420520+0.45%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.24+0.09%
Blue Zelle
$0.05309168+4.75%
Serum
$0.05451719+3.10%
district0x
$0.02680299-2.18%
Quickswap
$43.57+1.56%
Star Atlas
$0.00157936+0.99%
CLV
$0.03219690+1.09%
Stafi
$0.27898127+2.69%
Harvest Finance
$21.91+2.39%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00350771+3.87%
Rarible
$1.04+1.19%
Tokemak
$0.69122016+0.25%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01232761+3.15%
Quantstamp
$0.01128172-4.80%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02337631+0.57%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.82255030+1.23%
Pepe
$0.00000093+0.60%
Tether
$0.99980697-0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99980038-0.01%
Dai
$0.99951183-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

XRP Prices Jump as Hinman Speech Released in Ripple Labs Filing

Hinman suggested in his 2018 speech that bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were not securities, in his view.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 12:08 p.m. UTC
(Ripple Labs)

(Ripple Labs)

XRP prices jumped 7.4% in the past 24 hours to buck nominal gains in the broader crypto market as traders likely bet on a favorable outcome for payments company Ripple Labs in its ongoing Ripple vs SEC lawsuit.

These gains came as documents tied to William Hinman, the former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Division of Corporation Finance from 2017 to 2020, were released to the public in connection with the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

Hinman suggested in his 2018 speech that bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were not securities, in his view. “We do not need to see a need to regulate Ether, as it is currently offered, as a security,” one of the Hinman emails read.

Ripple Labs claims Hinman’s remarks at the time mean XRP should not be considered a security – which could result in a favorable outcome for the payments firm.

In 2020, the SEC sued Ripple on allegations that the firm sold unregistered securities. Ripple has historically maintained a distance from XRP, the token that powers some of its products and the XRP Ledger network. But any progress in the case has an impact on XRP prices.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
XRPLegalTrading