Robinhood’s May Crypto Trading Volume Falls 68% to $2.1B

Just last week, Robinhood delisted three tokens as part of its regular review, leaving only 15 cryptocurrencies available for trading on the platform, the company said. The delisted tokens, Cardano's ADA, Polygon's MATIC, and Solana's SOL, were named as securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent lawsuits against Coinbase (COIN) and Binance.