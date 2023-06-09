Vitalik Buterin’s Shiba Inu Donations to Power New Round of India Covid Relief Funds
Buterin said the new donation would work toward reducing the long-term impact of coronavirus.
Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin is adding $10 million more to India-focused coronavirus prevention initiative CryptoRelief as part of a new $100 million tranche of donations, he said in a tweet Thursday.
CryptoRelief, led by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, will add $90 million in usdc (USDC) to the donation. The entirety of these funds was generated from the sales of shiba inu (SHIB) tokens sent to them by Buterin in early-2021.
Buterin said the donations will focus on improving indoor air quality to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as research to inhibit the long-term effects.
Shiba Inu’s creators sent 50% of the token supply to Buterin after issuance in 2020, creating hype for the project. Buterin burned, or permanently destroyed, over $6 billion worth of the tokens in 2021 – representing 90% of the held amount at the time – and donated the remaining tokens, valued at $1.2 billion then.
Coronavirus vaccinations and testing remain an ongoing effort in India, data from official sources show.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.