First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Settles Above $27.1K After Early Wednesday Dip as Rate Hike, Inflation Worries Heighten

In an interview with the Financial Times published Wednesday, Fed Cleveland bank President Loretta Mester said that she did not see any reason to cease the Fed’s nearly year-long streak of rate increases, although she was open to changing her mind if the current hot employment market, a characteristic of high inflation periods, and prices cool. “We may have to go further,” she told the Times. “At this point, I don’t really necessarily see a compelling reason that we wouldn’t want to take another small step to counter some of that really embedded, stubborn inflationary pressure.”