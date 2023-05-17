First Mover Asia: Crypto's Rotating Profits

This easing has taken the wind out of the rally in bitcoin knock-offs, bitcoin cash (BCH), and bitcoin SV (SBV). Both rallied last week as congestion on Bitcoin saw investors pour money into alternatives. Bitcoin continues to uphold its 1 MB block size. In contrast, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV have expanded their block sizes to 32 MB and a whopping 128 MB, respectively. Consequently, these two protocols offer notably lower transaction costs than the Bitcoin protocol.