First Mover Asia: Binance Congestion Chaos Weighs Heavy on Bitcoin

“What asset markets are looking for is something not too strong or too weak because if something comes in and around, like, I don't know, plus, or minus, you know, some decent, low standard deviation of what's expected, then (it’s) still too early for a pause to rate decreases,” he said. But he added warily that the current inflation rate is still above “the 2% level the Fed is seeking. It's still about the core PCE level that they're seeking as well. So, you know, Powell has been clear that he's going to keep rates at this level for longer than the market is implying.”