First Mover Asia: Crypto Flat as Markets Await Tech Earnings

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) joined "First Mover" to discuss the future of U.S. crypto regulation and explained why he wants to restructure the Securities and Exchange Commission and called for the removal of SEC Chair Gary Gensler. This came as bitcoin (BTC) is falling for the third straight day and touched a 24-hour low of $27,844.46. PV01 CEO Max Boonen and Crypto is Macro Now economist Noelle Acheson also joined the conversation. Acheson is also the former head of research at CoinDesk and Genesis Trading.