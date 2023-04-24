Bitcoin
Crypto Investment Funds Have First Week of Outflows in 6 Weeks

Net outflows totaled $30 million.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconApr 24, 2023 at 4:12 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 24, 2023 at 4:23 p.m. UTC
CoinShares

(CoinShares)

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Digital asset investment funds had net outflows for the first time in six weeks last week, totaling $30 million, according to a report by CoinShares.

Outflows began on April 14, coinciding with bitcoin (BTC) reaching $30,000 for the first time in almost a year – suggesting the most recent sell-off was a result of profit-taking, CoinShares said.

The total for bitcoin outflows was $53 million last week after a four-week run of inflows.

Ether (ETH) had inflows of $17 million, suggesting investor confidence following the Shanghai network upgrade, according to the report.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

