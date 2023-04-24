Crypto Investment Funds Have First Week of Outflows in 6 Weeks
Net outflows totaled $30 million.
Digital asset investment funds had net outflows for the first time in six weeks last week, totaling $30 million, according to a report by CoinShares.
Outflows began on April 14, coinciding with bitcoin (BTC) reaching $30,000 for the first time in almost a year – suggesting the most recent sell-off was a result of profit-taking, CoinShares said.
The total for bitcoin outflows was $53 million last week after a four-week run of inflows.
Ether (ETH) had inflows of $17 million, suggesting investor confidence following the Shanghai network upgrade, according to the report.
