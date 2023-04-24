Crypto Investment Funds Have First Week of Outflows in 6 Weeks

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.

Ether ( ETH ) had inflows of $17 million, suggesting investor confidence following the Shanghai network upgrade, according to the report.

The total for bitcoin outflows was $53 million last week after a four-week run of inflows.

Outflows began on April 14, coinciding with bitcoin ( BTC ) reaching $30,000 for the first time in almost a year – suggesting the most recent sell-off was a result of profit-taking, CoinShares said.

Digital asset investment funds had net outflows for the first time in six weeks last week, totaling $30 million, according to a report by CoinShares.

Lyllah Ledesma Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets. Follow @ LedesmaLyllah on Twitter