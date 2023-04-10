First Mover Americas: Ether Options Tilting Bearish

Ether options call-put skew showed both short-term and long-term bearish put options trading at a slight premium to bullish calls. The put bias shows lingering concerns that some "stakers" might rush to liquidate their tokens following Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade on Wednesday and drive prices lower despite analysts suggesting otherwise. Skew measures the cost of calls relative to puts and reflects what people are willing to pay to acquire an asymmetric payout on either the upward or downward direction of the market. The Shanghai upgrade will open withdrawals of more than 18 million ETH staked in the Beacon Chain since December 2020. According to Galaxy Digital, 553,650 ETH might be sold over seven days following the upgrade, amounting to a per-day selling pressure equal to just 1% of Ether's daily trading volume and is likely to have a big negative impact on the cryptocurrency’s price. Ether rose 1.4% to $1,860 early Monday.