Dogecoin Drops After Elon Musk's Twitter Stops Using Its Dog Logo

DOGE surged on April 3 after Elon Musk's social-media company inexplicably removed its blue bird logo, replacing it with dogecoin's mascot.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconApr 6, 2023 at 9:02 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 6, 2023 at 10:20 p.m. UTC
Twitter's new logo

Twitter's temporary logo (Twitter)

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped after Twitter stopped using the cryptocurrency's mascot as its logo.

It was recently down 7.3% to about 8.6 cents and got as low as 8.5 cents earlier in the aftermath of the change.

CoinDesk - Unknown

(CoinDesk)

DOGE surged as high as 10.5 cents on April 3 after Elon Musk's social-media company inexplicably shifted to using dogecoin's Shiba Inu as its logo instead of its iconic blue bird.

Read more: Jump in Shiba Inu Breed-Themed Tokens Is Unsustainable, Crypto Traders Warn

UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 21:08 UTC): Updates price.

UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 22:20 UTC): Updates price.

Edited by Nick Baker.

CoinDesk - Unknown

