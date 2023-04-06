Dogecoin Drops After Elon Musk's Twitter Stops Using Its Dog Logo
DOGE surged on April 3 after Elon Musk's social-media company inexplicably removed its blue bird logo, replacing it with dogecoin's mascot.
Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped after Twitter stopped using the cryptocurrency's mascot as its logo.
It was recently down 7.3% to about 8.6 cents and got as low as 8.5 cents earlier in the aftermath of the change.
DOGE surged as high as 10.5 cents on April 3 after Elon Musk's social-media company inexplicably shifted to using dogecoin's Shiba Inu as its logo instead of its iconic blue bird.
UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 21:08 UTC): Updates price.
UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 22:20 UTC): Updates price.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.