3 Indicators Beginner Crypto Traders Should Use, According to Pros

Bitcoin
$35,417.27+2.50%
Ethereum
$1,845.19+1.24%
Binance Coin
$228.48+0.75%
XRP
$0.60856392+2.11%
Solana
$41.67+7.69%
Cardano
$0.30854438+5.40%
Dogecoin
$0.06909952+1.27%
Tron
$0.10022309+2.96%
Toncoin
$2.18-1.30%
Chainlink
$11.48+1.02%
Polygon
$0.66986942+5.07%
Polkadot
$4.72+5.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$35,350.20+2.14%
Litecoin
$69.95+1.45%
Bitcoin Cash
$244.71+0.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000801+2.33%
Avalanche
$12.25+8.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90-1.40%
Uniswap
$4.78+14.60%
Stellar
$0.12221377+1.73%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.34%
Monero
$171.79-0.05%
OKB
$46.08+1.77%
Ethereum Classic
$17.71-0.64%
Cosmos
$7.86-1.21%
Binance USD
$0.99950937-0.17%
Internet Computer
$4.06+2.91%
Filecoin
$3.91+2.59%
Hedera
$0.05338356+1.87%
Aptos
$7.11+1.24%
Lido DAO
$1.86+1.27%
Cronos
$0.06223293+1.29%
Quant
$104.53+1.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.51+12.95%
VeChain
$0.01947719+2.92%
Arbitrum
$1.02+6.65%
Aave
$87.76+7.26%
Injective Protocol
$15.22+8.45%
Optimism
$1.44+2.35%
Maker
$1,336.21-2.53%
Kaspa
$0.05192369+2.30%
The Graph
$0.11442628+8.80%
Bitcoin SV
$49.13+0.89%
Stacks
$0.64211991+3.01%
Render Token
$2.45+1.86%
Algorand
$0.11380936+3.16%
THORChain
$2.96+0.19%
MultiverseX
$32.10+6.93%
Immutable X
$0.67662044+3.17%
Synthetix
$2.35+4.49%
Theta
$0.75296706-0.80%
Tezos
$0.78414286+2.61%
The Sandbox
$0.35773735+3.33%
NEO
$10.50+12.13%
EOS
$0.65403537+2.76%
Axie Infinity
$5.51+1.90%
USDD
$1.00+0.12%
Fantom
$0.25819187+5.69%
Decentraland
$0.38943895+7.70%
XDC Network
$0.05116604-2.68%
Kava.io
$0.68884708+2.31%
Mina
$0.59196591+0.86%
Conflux
$0.17053997-0.49%
eCash
$0.00002890+3.33%
Flow
$0.53618222+3.27%
Gala
$0.01981697+3.43%
GateToken
$3.87+1.91%
ApeCoin
$1.36+1.93%
IOTA
$0.16228431+1.72%
Chiliz
$0.06882860+3.00%
PAX Gold
$1,962.17-0.23%
Rocket Pool
$23.69+1.42%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51267827+6.68%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.08+1.55%
Frax Share
$5.99+2.59%
KuCoin Token
$4.62+0.54%
Sui
$0.46130054+4.23%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99948961-0.06%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-0.04%
Klaytn
$0.13442217+0.57%
GMX
$47.23+4.80%
Radix
$0.04154873-2.11%
dYdX
$2.38+2.47%
Casper
$0.03622682+7.22%
Wemix
$1.28+5.57%
Arweave
$6.28+3.40%
Woo Network
$0.22961226+7.43%
Fetch.ai
$0.38058058+4.77%
Huobi Token
$2.42+0.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00006514+1.88%
Nexo
$0.65174904+2.07%
Qtum
$3.45+11.29%
Dash
$30.04+2.35%
Zilliqa
$0.02000983+2.73%
Compound
$48.11+5.74%
FLOKI
$0.00003285+0.48%
1inch Network
$0.31089713+6.58%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21303513+1.85%
PancakeSwap
$1.37+11.21%
Astar
$0.05614031+2.97%
Illuvium
$50.13+2.38%
SafePal
$0.70398417+0.32%
SingularityNET
$0.23633352+3.49%
NEM
$0.03205553+3.17%
Oasis Network
$0.05692838+11.64%
Polymath Network
$0.31770000-7.08%
Flare
$0.01048349-0.01%
Gnosis
$107.83-1.06%
Celo
$0.53588829+10.47%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.77+6.93%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.46264508+1.15%
Enjin
$0.26107601+5.17%
Loopring
$0.20650433+3.88%
Mask Network
$3.11+5.69%
Holo
$0.00143394+2.92%
Stepn
$0.19078157+3.42%
BLUR
$0.23615324-0.59%
Convex Finance
$2.99+6.38%
Chia
$27.38+0.10%
Ankr
$0.02373593+2.93%
Akash Network
$1.03+6.84%
Sushiswap
$1.17+52.59%
Zcash
$28.58+0.78%
Status
$0.05668979+8.81%
IoTeX
$0.02361888+7.95%
Osmosis
$0.35491812-1.42%
Golem
$0.21931256+0.15%
ICON
$0.22269280+1.10%
Helium
$1.48-1.80%
Kusama
$23.55+10.25%
Worldcoin
$1.90-6.22%
Beldex
$0.03575243+22.48%
Ravencoin
$0.01756506+2.49%
SEI
$0.11546409+3.07%
Audius
$0.17766562+5.68%
Wax
$0.06135826-0.82%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.96+2.33%
Decred
$13.15+0.58%
Merit Circle
$0.46398015+3.05%
Band Protocol
$1.45+1.70%
Aragon
$4.90+1.68%
Yearn Finance
$5,776.57+1.13%
JasmyCoin
$0.00396055+1.66%
Livepeer
$6.48+4.69%
Siacoin
$0.00360941-0.48%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73711953+0.45%
SXP
$0.31553862+2.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.36%
Waves
$1.82+2.48%
Ocean Protocol
$0.39680791+4.67%
tomiNet
$2.02-0.61%
Moonbeam
$0.21202428+3.31%
Axelar
$0.36064382+3.43%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.31%
Biconomy
$0.23927078+3.05%
Balancer
$3.55+4.66%
Liquity
$1.65-0.74%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+0.65%
Harmony
$0.01233981+4.34%
MAGIC
$0.61471534+5.03%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17799291-0.71%
Lisk
$1.00+2.96%
Gains Network
$4.08-0.15%
Kyber Network
$0.80150397+7.61%
Kadena
$0.53314625+5.20%
API3
$1.39+10.60%
Horizen
$9.30+3.04%
Skale
$0.02642053+2.97%
Bluzelle
$0.29594971+0.16%
DigiByte
$0.00729139+3.21%
Coin98
$0.19315175+6.12%
Cartesi
$0.14906136+1.03%
UMA Protocol
$1.52+3.69%
TerraUSD
$0.01197375+0.47%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00259962-6.61%
PlayDapp
$0.18516237+1.25%
OriginTrail
$0.26864724+6.12%
Steem
$0.22761414+2.88%
Celsius
$0.24039587+3.23%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00301189+3.20%
Amp
$0.00178444+11.27%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.14+3.92%
Powerledger
$0.22942908-2.72%
Stargate Finance
$0.48146668+2.94%
GAS
$6.88+8.61%
Stormx
$0.00869023+12.12%
Joe
$0.27913092+4.95%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01919356+19.74%
Radiant Capital
$0.26270501+5.53%
Nano
$0.68518022+2.47%
Covalent
$0.14585622+4.60%
Numeraire
$14.10+1.49%
Raydium
$0.35890847+64.68%
iExec RLC
$1.17+2.05%
Marlin
$0.01024762+5.21%
OMG Network
$0.57483114+0.91%
Celer Network
$0.01412502+0.66%
Civic
$0.09820002+3.55%
Bancor
$0.54035164+1.18%
Secret
$0.29050185+1.08%
Radworks
$1.52+5.84%
SPACE ID
$0.25965444+4.76%
Dent
$0.00077475+5.14%
RACA
$0.00021272+0.21%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.89854350+3.13%
Syscoin
$0.10069367+2.40%
Synapse
$0.36458127+5.52%
Adventure Gold
$0.89412183+6.74%
WINkLink
$0.00007184+1.72%
Chromia
$0.11842425+1.78%
Sweat Economy
$0.00904212+2.08%
Core
$0.40870361-1.86%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.28959383+29.52%
Stella
$0.08146035+3.76%
Keep Network
$0.12107645+7.72%
Spell Token
$0.00051590+3.09%
Sun Token
$0.00667814+4.94%
Galxe
$1.39+1.26%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.55-3.75%
Verasity
$0.00623715+0.66%
Storj
$0.44113057-0.09%
Verge
$0.00380373+0.69%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+1.72%
Origin Protocol
$0.12277053+2.71%
NKN
$0.09375957+5.08%
MetisDAO
$13.87+5.01%
COTI
$0.04776941+3.87%
Aergo
$0.13484284+1.91%
Bifrost
$0.04275568-0.21%
Gitcoin
$0.96837401+3.21%
Request
$0.07427507+0.06%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01574097+0.36%
MOBOX
$0.27343273+5.54%
Gods Unchained
$0.21932797-1.00%
WazirX
$0.11785137+3.08%
Maple
$6.59+1.20%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27344322+0.47%
Badger DAO
$2.52+4.82%
Ren
$0.05018238+2.28%
Saitama
$0.00111614+0.53%
Hashflow
$0.28339195+6.93%
ARPA
$0.05030393+5.12%
XYO Network
$0.00349880+0.71%
Acala Token
$0.05486278-4.09%
Alien Worlds
$0.01181797+2.41%
LooksRare
$0.08068488+23.94%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59909146+1.54%
Boba Network
$0.12416060+3.47%
Aavegotchi
$0.83990704-0.15%
TrueFi
$0.03945918+4.75%
Orchid
$0.07038966+3.08%
Index Chain
$0.05209834+2.92%
SuperRare
$0.06249832+4.87%
BarnBridge
$4.12-0.07%
CEEK VR
$0.04552064+4.41%
Moonriver
$4.54+6.83%
Bonk
$0.00000088+14.26%
Litentry
$0.79144499-0.03%
Star Atlas
$0.00255618+20.25%
Reef
$0.00154925+3.41%
Voyager Token
$0.11905226-1.26%
Polkastarter
$0.32982484+8.71%
Aurora
$0.08595083-4.76%
Ethernity
$1.60-1.11%
LCX
$0.04021838+0.75%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25621411+17.00%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04846521+3.39%
Rally
$0.00582677-0.59%
DIA
$0.26100603+1.50%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.02-1.99%
Alchemix
$14.27+2.30%
Virtua
$0.02337414+2.91%
Travala.com
$0.50068620+2.13%
CLV
$0.03543084+1.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.72%
0x
$0.26983612-3.06%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00712919+3.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16474548+0.16%
BENQI
$0.00599602+5.97%
Keep3rV1
$49.34+2.13%
Enzyme
$16.21-0.16%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00530957+6.33%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077684+1.60%
Harvest Finance
$27.35+4.34%
StaFi
$0.29403863+3.99%
Velas
$0.00656247-2.49%
MXC
$0.00670580+0.50%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+5.74%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87+0.99%
Serum
$0.03840668+7.53%
district0x
$0.01673406-27.01%
Rarible
$1.01+6.54%
Decentral Games
$0.01516476+0.06%
Tamadoge
$0.00819431+1.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00934087-8.38%
Augur
$0.96348040+46.39%
Tokemak
$0.36856794+0.16%
MOON
$0.06614644+1.15%
Quantstamp
$0.00754399-0.59%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01281751+0.77%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04599807+1.58%
FTX Token
$1.27+3.29%
Braintrust
$0.40442674+2.48%
Pepe
$0.00000119+1.85%
BitDAO
$0.39087411+2.47%
Threshold
$0.02587347+5.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10256652+5.74%
Human
$0.04690735+1.13%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.12%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.83%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.95%
PayPal USD
$0.98634288+0.24%
Highstreet
$1.35+1.94%
Tether
$0.99994615-0.07%
USDC
$0.99906611-0.17%
Dai
$0.99895670-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
(Javier Allegue Barros/Unsplash).

(Javier Allegue Barros/Unsplash).

3 Indicators Beginner Crypto Traders Should Use, According to Pros

Trading indicators help crypto investors to anticipate where the prices are headed. Here are the underrated tools professionals recommend.

By Krisztian Sandor
Updated Oct 25, 2022 at 9:05 p.m. UTC
Beginner

Markets can be confusing, and retail investors can be their own worst enemy.

Dalbar, an independent investment research firm, has found in its decades-long study series that average investors significantly underperform the market, and they would be better off just putting their money into the S&P 500 stock index.

This article is part of CoinDesk's Trading Week.

Sign up for CoinDesk’s Learn Crypto Investing Course.

It’s easy to get caught up in the frantic world of Crypto Twitter and ticker-scrolling business news and feel you are missing out. At the same time, many people feel so overwhelmed by the myriad of trading tools available that it seems impossible to get started.

CoinDesk asked three professionals to recommend their most reliable indicators that are simple enough for beginner investors to use and that can help them make level-headed decisions fueled by data, not FOMO.

While these tools were recommended to CoinDesk for crypto investors, they can also be applied to trade all sorts of traditional financial assets such as stocks or commodities. All of them are available for anyone free of charge on popular charting platforms such as Tradingview or cryptocurrency-specific websites.

Here are the three ways to use charts and data to improve your buy, sell or hold decisions.

Read more: 4 Tips to Maximize Your Crypto Investment

Linear regression channel

The linear regression channel is a technical indicator that shows the trend channel within which the price of an asset fluctuates. You can find this indicator on charting sites and platforms such as TradingView, which we’ll use for this example.

The linear regression channel consists of three lines: an upper bound, lower bound and median trend line in the middle.

The median line is a straight line that best fits the last 100 price points. The lower bound provides a support from where the price usually bounces up. The upper bound acts as a point of resistance that the price has a hard time breaking through to rise above.

When the price touches the lower bound, it’s a buy signal. Whereas when the price reaches the upper bound, expect a correction, which is an opportunity to sell.

Howard Greenberg, cryptocurrency educator at Prosper Trading Academy, said the linear regression channel is best for so-called swing trades, which aim to profit off price swings over a period of days or weeks.

Linear regression channel for bitcoin. Most of the time, when the price approaches the lower regression line it shows a buying opportunity. When the price gets close or breaches the upper band of the channel, it's a good time to sell (Tradingview/CoinDesk).
Linear regression channel for bitcoin. Most of the time, when the price approaches the lower regression line it shows a buying opportunity. When the price gets close or breaches the upper band of the channel, it's a good time to sell (Tradingview/CoinDesk).

If someone is looking for a short-term trade, the time frame of the chart should be set hourly. For longer trades, daily or even a weekly chart should do the work.

“I am usually using the one-hour or four-hour chart for swing trades, but the indicator works well on all time frames from my experience,” Greenberg said.

“When looking to enter a trade I am looking for one of two things, either a coin trading at the bottom of the linear regression, as we see the candles tend to return towards the median line, or I will enter a trade after confirming a break through that median line, as we often see dramatic moves through that median line area towards the top line on the overlay.”

“Similarly, I will look to exit my position if we fail to break through the median line and begin to retrace or will wait until we start approaching the top line for exit as again we tend to see price movement get pulled back towards the median line,” he added.

Fear and Greed Index

The Fear and Greed Index works as a thermometer that measures the sentiment in the market.

It generates a single number between 1 and 100. When the score is lower the market is in a state of fear, meaning people are selling causing prices to drop. On the other end of the spectrum, when scores are high it means people are greedily buying, driving prices higher.

Read more: The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, Explained

Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index (LookIntoBitcoin).
Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index (LookIntoBitcoin).

“It’s such a great tool for people who want to keep track of market sentiment and volatility without having to try to interpret so much information on their own when making buying and selling decisions,” Erika Rasure, founder of financial education firm Crypto Goddess, said.

“In terms of trading, it helps us understand when is a good time to buy (when the index is lower in the direction of fear) and when to sell (when the index is higher in the direction of greed),” Rasure said.

“When the score is low, it generally indicates that prices will eventually begin to trend up. When it’s high, it’s a signal that the overall market is prime for a correction. When used together with other indicators, it becomes more powerful and insightful.”

Simple and exponential moving averages

Moving averages are calculated from an asset’s past prices for a certain period of time. The most-used timeframes are 50-day, 100-day and 200-day, though moving averages can also be calculated in weeks.

The purpose of using moving averages is to show a general trend over time by smoothing out the short-term fluctuations in price.

To put it simply, if an asset’s price is above its moving average, it is in an uptrend and the moving average provides support for the price to bounce off.

If the price is below the moving average, it’s in a downward trend and the moving average behaves as resistance.

Brett Sifling, investment advisor at wealth management firm Gerber Kawasaki, said he prefers to use the longer-term 200-day moving average, combined with a shorter-term 50-day moving average. “I like to accumulate investments on support levels of the long-term moving averages during an uptrend,” Sifling said.

Bitcoin’s 50-day (blue) and 200-day (orange) moving averages serve as support and resistance for the price (Tradingview).
Bitcoin’s 50-day (blue) and 200-day (orange) moving averages serve as support and resistance for the price (Tradingview).

The combination of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages “can highlight shorter- and longer-term trends, which many people call a golden cross or death cross,” according to Sifling.

Read more: The Dreaded Death Cross and Shining Golden Cross

There are two types of moving averages: simple and exponential. The difference between them is while the simple moving average (SMA) takes past prices into account with an equal weight, the exponential moving average (EMA) puts more weight on recent prices.

“I also find it helpful to use an exponential moving average for the shorter-term signal (50-day), as it has a more sensitive signal during times of volatility,” Sifling said.

Don’t forget risk with trading indicators

Technical analysis and trading tools are like the weather forecast. They can help you anticipate what will happen with prices on the markets and prepare accordingly, but the future isn’t set in stone. Unforeseeable events can throw predictions off the rails anytime.

These indicators above can help you make more informed investment decisions, but it’s always smart to remember the risks so you don’t bet the family farm based on one indicator.

Read more: Dollar Cost Averaging: Build Crypto Wealth on a Budget

This article was originally published on Oct 24, 2022 at 12:47 p.m. UTC

Layer 2

Trading Week

Read This Issue
CoinDesk - Unknown
Read This Issue

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Crash Courses

Crash Courses

Crash Courses

All
All
All
undefined Courses | undefined Minutes
Crash Courses
Crash Courses
Crash Courses
All
All
All
Bitcoin 101
4 Courses | 20 Minutes
Bitcoin 101
DeFi 101
3 Courses | 15 Minutes
DeFi 101
Crypto Terms
backgroundCrypto Flashcards & Glossary
View All
Other Topics
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Technology
Investing
DeFi
NFTs
Cryptocurrency
Industry