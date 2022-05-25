The New Ways of Making Money in the Metaverse

In many ways the internet has allowed each of us to “find our tribe” or the group of like-minded individuals who share the same values and interests. This creates a sense of belonging and feelings of being understood, which can be hugely beneficial to one's sense of self. It can also result in societal fractures and dangerous echo chambers if exposure to new ideas and ways of being is done away with entirely. We will need thoughtful innovation on how to solve for both connection and cross-pollination to ensure the health of our societies going forward.