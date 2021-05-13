The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could seize people’s crypto assets to settle unpaid taxes, an agency official said.
- Robert Wearing, deputy associate chief counsel at the IRS, told a virtual conference Wednesday that crypto can be seized in the event of failure to pay taxes just like other property.
- This is in line with a 2014 IRS notice that crypto will be treated as property, not currency, for tax purposes.
- “Bottom line: The IRS will seize that property and will attempt to follow its usual procedures to sell it and use it to satisfy collection,” Wearing said, according to Bloomberg.
- The IRS recently contracted crypto tax service provider TaxBit to assist with auditing of crypto transactions to verify the correct reporting of taxes by high-volume traders.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.