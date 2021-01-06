Cloud computing giant Google Cloud is seeking to hire a “blockchain business development manager” to be based in China.

  • According to a post, Google Cloud is hiring a manager for its team to sell enterprise accounts to C-level executives.
  • Applicants will be considered from Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
  • Google Cloud has a number of blockchain products such as the Blockchain Wallet and Blockchain Explorer.
  • In 2018, Google partnered with Digital Asset partnered to integrate blockchain technology with Google Cloud.
  • In May, Google teamed up with Theta Labs in a move meant to help the video delivery network onboard users through Google Cloud.
  • The platform runs on the same infrastructure Google uses for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube.

