Bitcoin Slips Below $68K as ETFs Bleed $64M, Asian Stocks Decline
The U.S.-listed spot BTC ETFs registered a cumulative outflow of over $64 million on Monday.
- BTC, Asian stocks traded lower Tuesday as prices for the safe haven Treasuries rose.
- The U.S.-listed spot BTC ETFs registered a cumulative outflow of over $64 million on Monday.
It was a risk-off day in Asia.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, fell over 2% to $67,900, extending the retreat from recent highs near $72,000. Ether, the second-largest coin, followed suit, dipping below $3,550 at one point. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index fell 1% to $2,370 points.
The losses followed $64.9 million in cumulative outflows from the U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the first loss since at least May 23, according to provisional data published by Farside Investors. Inflows have recently been strong, although the market chatter is that they stem from institutions' growing interest in the non-directional basis trade rather than outright bullish bets.
In traditional markets, Chinese stocks fell over 1%, leading losses in the Asian equity indices amid lingering property market concerns and reports the Bank of Japan could trim its liquidity-boosting bond purchases this week.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's exchange rate against a basket of major fiat currencies, consolidated on two-day gains while prices for the supposed safe haven U.S. Treasuries ticked higher, pushing yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell by three basis points to 4.45%, according to charting platform TradingView.
Recent gains for right-wing parties in European elections and a snap poll announcement by France revived concerns about the cohesion of the European Union, adding uncertainty in the market.
\Meanwhile, Wednesday's U.S. CPI release and the Fed rate decision kept investors on the edge. Wednesday's FOMC will see the central bank publish its latest quarterly projections, including the interest rate dot plot (projections).
Disclosure
Tenga en cuenta que nuestra política de privacidad, condiciones de uso, cookies, y no vender mis datos personales ha sido actualizada.
CoinDesk es un galardonado medio de comunicación que cubre la industria de la criptomoneda. Sus periodistas siguen un conjunto estricto de políticas editoriales. En noviembre de 2023, CoinDesk fue adquirido por el grupo Bullish, propietario de Bullish, un intercambio de activos digitales regulado. El grupo Bullish es mayoritariamente propiedad de Block.one; ambas empresas tienen intereses en una variedad de negocios de blockchain y activos digitales y tenencias significativas de activos digitales, incluido bitcoin. CoinDesk opera como una subsidiaria independiente con un comité editorial para proteger la independencia periodística. Los empleados de CoinDesk, incluidos los periodistas, pueden recibir opciones en el grupo Bullish como parte de su compensación.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.