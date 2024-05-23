Why Decentralized AI Is Gaining Steam

While an explosion of AI + Crypto projects have launched since 2022, some have been around for years and have been quietly building. One is Singularity NET , founded in 2017 by Ben Goertzel, a prominent AI researcher, with an early vision of building decentralized AI. “My initial vision for what became SingularityNET occurred to me in ’95 or ’96, when the internet became a thing,” Goertzel told me recently in Panama City, at an AI conference hosted by Singularity. “It seemed to me, the internet shouldn’t be centralized. The internet is a decentralized network. So why would you want to have a centralized search service?” The seeds of this idea included AI (which he has studied since the 80s), and Goertzel has the receipts: A 2001 book “ Creating Internet Intelligence ” that fuses all these concepts.