McConaghy thinks that AGI is a fait accompli, and the only question is when. So he imagines a metaphor of humans and ants, where the future AGIs are the humans and we are the ants. “Let’s say the ants come to you, and they can talk, and they say, ‘Hey, we’d like you to stop being as smart as humans. Please, please, please only be as smart as ants.’” Humans are 100 times as smart as ants, says McConaghy, and it’s “completely obvious that AI will get to be 100 times as smart as humans and beyond.”