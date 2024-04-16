Bitcoin Miners Must Optimize to Survive

On or around April 19, the fourth Bitcoin halving will take place, cutting in half the rewards miners receive for solving a block on the Bitcoin blockchain. The halving event is programmed into Bitcoin's protocol every 210,000 blocks and occurs roughly every four years. It is designed to limit the digital asset’s total supply and establish a fundamental scarcity. Therefore, efficiency is critical for bitcoin (BTC) mining companies to remain competitive as the 2024 halving approaches and even as the following halving in 2028 is considered.