The Halving Highlights Why Bitcoin Needs to Upgrade

There’s no guarantee that these proposed updates to Bitcoin will be the accepted, or final, solution to bringing better functionality and adoption to Bitcoin. That being said, they put the blockchain in the best possible position to get the most out of the implementation of new protocols like BRC-20 and Runes. If enabled soon, it could mean the difference between a slight offset to the reduced mining rewards, and a complete boom in fees that sees miners more profitable than before. The community should be paying attention, because this distinction may have huge ramifications for the very future of Bitcoin itself.