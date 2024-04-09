Why Christie's First Bitcoin Inscriptions Auction Matters

The company, founded before the birth of the American Republic, is taking this one step further today through its first auction of inscriptions, the NFT-like tokens on Bitcoin made possible by Casey Rodarmor’s Ordinals Protocol. The “Ordinal Maxi Biz (OMB)” sale, although not the first inscriptions auction (Sotheby’s beat its closest competitor to the punch late last year), is something of a turning point for Ordinals, and a signal that these objets d’art may just have staying power.