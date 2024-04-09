Bitcoin
$69,127.48-3.66%
Ethereum
$3,502.68-5.08%
Binance Coin
$581.58-1.13%
Solana
$174.14-3.64%
XRP
$0.62397877+0.70%
Dogecoin
$0.18942993-5.93%
Toncoin
$6.73+6.47%
Cardano
$0.59773668-2.60%
Avalanche
$47.20-5.87%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002764-3.82%
Bitcoin Cash
$675.21-1.60%
Polkadot
$8.73-3.34%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index

Opinion

Why Christie's First Bitcoin Inscriptions Auction Matters

With the halving and new tech set to give Ordinals a further lift, Bitcoin-based inscriptions are demonstrating staying power and some advantages over NFTs. Christie’s is taking notice with a new initiative.

By Daniel Kuhn
AccessTimeIconApr 9, 2024 at 7:53 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 9, 2024 at 7:56 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconApr 9, 2024 at 7:53 p.m. UTCUpdated Apr 9, 2024 at 7:56 p.m. UTC
An inscription from the Ordinal Maxi Biz collection. (Christie's)

An inscription from the Ordinal Maxi Biz collection. (Christie's)

AccessTimeIconApr 9, 2024 at 7:53 p.m. UTCUpdated Apr 9, 2024 at 7:56 p.m. UTC

NFTs aren’t for everyone. In the years since non-fungible tokens first entered public consciousness there has been a fierce backlash against what is essentially just a way of authenticating data. Part of this negativity was as a response to the gross financialization and speculation around these tokens, and environmental concerns that have since basically been resolved by Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake in 2022.

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

However, the general public’s distaste of NFTs hasn’t stopped the art industry from embracing them. In 2021, Christie’s auction house made history with the $69 million sale of Beeple’s “Everydays” collage. Since then, the storied company has expanded further into the realm of crypto, including countless NFT auctions, investments in Web3 firms via Christie’s Ventures and even the launch of its own NFT marketplace, Christie’s 3.0.

The company, founded before the birth of the American Republic, is taking this one step further today through its first auction of inscriptions, the NFT-like tokens on Bitcoin made possible by Casey Rodarmor’s Ordinals Protocol. The “Ordinal Maxi Biz (OMB)” sale, although not the first inscriptions auction (Sotheby’s beat its closest competitor to the punch late last year), is something of a turning point for Ordinals, and a signal that these objets d’art may just have staying power.

“Slowly but surely people are getting very interested,” Christie’s Director of Digital Art Sales Nicole Sales Giles told CoinDesk in an interview. “The market has matured quite significantly since the boom in 2021 when Christie’s first got involved. We don't take our responsibility lightly.”

This is a meaningful statement from Sales Giles, who was instrumental in setting up Beeple’s auction that first brought public attention to NFTs. While the auction house doesn’t yet have current plans for more inscriptions sales, Sales Giles said that this was just the beginning of its move into the world of inscriptions.

The works at auction were curated by pseudonymous Ordinals advocate and OMB co-creator ZK Shark, and contain works by artists Tony Tafuro and berkinbags. Each auction lot has a starting bid of $100, a callback to the starting price of the Beeple’s auction, which was set at that price because Christie’s “didn't really fully understand the market at that time,” Sales Giles said.

There’s an argument to be made that Ordinals represents a significant technological advancement over NFTs, in part because it's a method that actually allows artists to inscribe data directly on-chain. In contrast, NFTs are better thought of as digital signatures for data that often exists elsewhere. Because they exist on “someone else’s server,” they can’t truly be owned.

An example of how this can go wrong happened after the disastrous collapse of FTX: When the exchange went down the images associated with 1.5 million worth of NFTs minted at the Coachella Festival became inaccessible because it was stored on an FTX website. With Ordinals, the only way for the data to be erased is if Bitcoin goes down.

See also: What Are NFTs and How Do They Work?

“I don't think inscriptions will ever fully replace current NFT token standards like ERC-721,” Sales Giles said, mentioning the current file limitations of inscriptions that can prevent artists from minting data intensive things like HD videos on-chain. “There's still going to be a market for every new technology that's come up.”

But the auction comes at an interesting time for inscription adoption. Currently, two of the five largest NFT projects by market capitalization, Runestones and NodeMonkeys, are built on Bitcoin, according to CoinGecko data. And, Ordinals are less than a year old.

While the Bitcoin community has torn itself apart over the question of whether Ordinals is destroying something meant to primarily be a monetary network and driving up transaction fees, it’s clear that inscriptions aren’t going away.

As ZK Shark noted in a recent X post, Bitcoin has been both a system for transferring value and storing data since the very beginning, with Satoshi Nakamoto inscribing the blockchain’s “genesis” with a message to the world.

“We are interested in the artistic historical story around these collections,” Sales Giles said. “It's really interesting to us to see the zeitgeist form around this community.”

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Daniel Kuhn
Daniel Kuhn

Daniel Kuhn is a deputy managing editor for Consensus Magazine. He owns minor amounts of BTC and ETH.

Follow @DanielGKuhn on Twitter