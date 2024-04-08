Crypto Does Not Have an Illicit Finance Problem, Bad Actors Do

With over $150 billion in circulation, stablecoins are too important to ignore. By coupling the trust of the U.S. dollar with the superpowers of the internet, they are poised to fundamentally modernize our global financial system, making it faster and fairer. As Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will undoubtedly assert, there is an array of complex threats arrayed against the U.S. economy and our leadership in the world. The passage of clear laws for novel crypto markets, as with banking before it, can preserve this leadership.