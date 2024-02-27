Risk Management in DeFi: Paternalism vs. the Invisible Hand

This, in turn, allows different use cases for lending and borrowing to emerge. At the protocol layer things are often somewhat simpler with free market models too. The absence of governance allows immutable primitives to be constructed that can be used by anyone. Complexity and product-specifics can be pushed to an aggregation-layer or user-interface layer (see below). Whilst this does not necessarily reduce the complexity of the system overall, it does simplify the complexity of the trusted codebase for the subset of users who are happy to manage their own risks.